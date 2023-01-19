Anonymous/Federation Appoints UBBA Agent Rosalie Cimino As MD In Paris

EXCLUSIVE: Anonymous Content and Federation Studios have appointed UBBA agent Rosalie Cimino as MD and producer for Anonymous Federation, their French joint venture.

She will lead the JV alongside Pascal Breton, Lionel Uzan and Patrick Wachsberger on behalf of Federation, and Dawn Olmstead, David Levine and David Davoli on behalf of Anonymous Content.

Ciminio begins her new role effective January 30. Among projects already underway, she is working on Veerle Baetens’s new film. The actress and director’s first movie, When It Melts, is currently in competition at Sundance in the World Drama category.

Cimino was a talent agent and partner at French talent agency UBBA since 2010 and before that spent eight years at agency Intertalent. She has repped or worked closely with talent including Matthias Schoenaerts, Mélanie Thierry, Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, Albert Dupontel, François-Xavier Demaison, Alexandra Lamy, Jérémie Guez, Coralie Fargeat, Anouk Grinberg, Nadine Labaki, Veerle Baetens, Hervé Hadmar, Agnès Hurstel and Zita Hanrot.

Paris-based film and TV firm Anonymous/Federation is the JV created by Euro production house Federation Studios (The Bureau, Around The World In 80 Days) and blue chip U.S. management and production firm Anonymous Content (Spotlight, True Detective).

Anonymous Content’s international production partnerships also include AC Nordic, AC Brazil and Chapter One in the UK, all overseen by Anonymous Content President of International, David Davoli.

Cimino said: “I couldn’t dream of better partners for this new chapter of my professional life. Federation and Anonymous Content have always put talent and creativity at the very core of their productions, just like I did as an agent. I’m thrilled to benefit from this unique energy in the current audiovisual landscape, and to be able to put all my energy and my ability to carry out ambitious projects, at the service of Anonymous Federation.”

Dawn Olmstead, CEO of Anonymous Content, added: “We are so thrilled and lucky to have Rosalie on board at Anonymous/Federation to chart the path forward for us and this incredible partnership. With Rosalie at the helm, I have no doubt we will create incredible compelling films and series that are authentic to local French audiences but also appeal to viewers on a global scale.”

Lionel Uzan, MD Federation, commented: “More than ever, we believe that the future belongs to the talents, and this fruitful collaboration with Anonymous Content gives us the ability to get even closer to the best French and international showrunners and filmmakers. Rosalie’s experience, her relationships with the greatest talents of today and her ability to identify those of tomorrow are a great strength and we look forward to working together.”

Patrick Wachsberger, Chairman Picture Perfect Federation, noted: “Rosalie is the ideal partner for our joint venture with our friends at Anonymous Content. My colleagues and I are looking forward to building great success with her.”