Anne Hathaway On ‘The Princess Diaries 3’ Development: “It’s A Process That Requires Patience”

Anne Hathaway is thrilled with fan response over the third installment of The Princess Diaries saga. The much-anticipated film has been years in the making and Hathaway is sharing her thoughts on the development process.

“We feel the exact same, and I know it’s probably very frustrating,” she told People. “It’s a process that requires patience, and so everybody should consider themselves a part of the movie business now, because this is how long it actually takes to make things.”

It was in November when it was confirmed that another chapter of The Princess Diaries saga was in the works at Disney and being penned by Aadrita Mukerji. Debra Martin Chase was also reported to be returning to produce the new film.

Hathaway, who has not officially signed for the new film, had expressed interest in being part of a new Princess Diaries movie. Back in October 2022, the Oscar-winning actor told Entertainment Tonight that she was “pulling” for a third movie and added, “If there’s any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work. We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen.”

However, after it was announced that a threequel was in the works, Julie Andrews said that she might not return to reprise her role of Clarisse Renaldi.

“I think we know that it’s probably not going to be possible,” Andrews told Access Hollywood. “It was talked about very shortly after [the second sequel] came out, but it’s now how many years since then? And I am that much older and Annie the princess, or queen, is so much older. And I am not sure where it would float or run.”

The Princess Diaries was released in 2001 with Garry Marshall directing Andrews and Hathway. The coming-of-age comedy was based on the popular Meg Cabot novel series with Mia Thermopolis (Hathaway) at the center of the story. Mia is a teenager from San Francisco who discovers that she is the heir apparent to the throne of Genovia.