Anna Delvey Cooks Up Dinner Club Series With Wheelhouse & Courtney White’s Butternut

Anna “Delvey” Sorokin, the fake heiress who was the subject of Netflix’s Inventing Anna, is to host a celebrity dinner club series.

The controversial character has teamed up with Wheelhouse and Butternut, the production set up by former Food Network boss Courtney White and Brent Montgomery’s company, to produce Delvey’s Dinner Club (w/t).

Currently under house arrest in a New York City East Village apartment after being released from ICE custody last October for overstaying her visa, after completing her criminal sentence, Delvey is hosting invitation-only, intimate dinners at her home.

The series will feature a group of actors, musicians, founders, socialites, journalists and other guests to have candid conversations including her own experience within the criminal justice system, her strategy to rebuild her image and her plans for the future.

Through fly-on-the-wall footage and interviews with Anna and her guests, Delvey’s Dinner Club will highlight the dichotomy of her house arrest-driven isolation during the day, and the experience of company and festivity when she opens her apartment doors to her guests – and viewers – at night.

It marks the latest Delvey project in the works after Surviving R. Kelly producer Bunim/Murray started developing a docuseries with her last year.

There are no broadcasters attached yet.

Delvey said, “There’s nothing like the experience of bringing together a curated group of friends to share life stories and enjoy a great culinary experience. I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with Wheelhouse and Butternut to bring my vision to a wider audience and share a glimpse of the real Anna Delvey.”

White added, “It’s often said the best way to get to know someone is to share a meal with them. We’re all desperate to know who Anna really is. Delvey’s Dinner Club will reveal the actual woman behind everything we’ve read and watched about Anna. She is breaking her story in her own words and we believe she will defy viewers’ expectations.”