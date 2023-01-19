Anime Awards Nominations: ‘Spy x Family’ Leads The Pack With 19

Spy x Family leads the field with 19 nominations for Crunchyroll’s seventh annual Anime Awards, which be handed out in March. Ranking of Kings is next with 16, spread across two seasons, followed by Cyberpunk: Edgerunners with 13 noms, which were revealed today. See the full list below.
All three series will vie for the marquee Anime of the Year prize against Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc and Lycoris Recoil. All of those except Lycoris Recoil also are up for Best Animation, joined by Akebi’s Sailor Uniform.
A pair of 2022 box office hits — the No. 1-debuting Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and No. 2-bowing One Piece Film Red — will battle for Best Film against Bubble, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, The Deer King and Inu-Oh, which is up for Best Indie Feature at the Annie Awards.
The awards, which honor anime creators, musicians and performances across streaming and theatrical, will be handed out March 4 at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa in Tokyo. Sally Amaki and Jon Kabira will host the ceremony, and Sony Group Corporation chief Kenichiro Yoshida will open the show, which will be livestreamed.
“The 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awards are a global celebration of anime, which inspires emotion and joy to people and has the power to create global communities,” Yoshida said. “Crunchyroll is committed to spreading fascinating Japanese anime to the globe. It’s an honor and privilege to be with the creators, innovators and the fans of anime to celebrate.”
Online fan voting is open in more than 200 countries until 5 p.m. PT January 25.
Here are the nominees for the 2023 Anime Awards in all 31 categories, representing 30-plus anime studios, eight streaming platforms, 50-plus series and films and more than 50 voice actors:
Anime of the Year
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Lycoris Recoil
- Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- Spy x Family
Best Action
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean
- Lycoris Recoil
- Spy x Family
Best Animation
- Akebi’s Sailor Uniform
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- Spy x Family
Best Anime Song
- “Chikichiki Banban,” Queendom, Ya Boy Kongming!
- “Comedy,” Gen Hoshino, Spy x Family
- “My Nonfiction,” Miyuki Shirogane (CV: Makoto Furukawa) & Chika Fujiwara (CV: Konomi Kohara), Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
- “New Genesis,” Ado, One Piece Film Red
- “Shall We Dance?,” ReoNa, Shadows House -2nd Season-
- “The Rumbling,” SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
Best Character Design
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean
- My Dress-Up Darling
- Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- Spy x Family
Best Comedy
- Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
- Kotaro Lives Alone
- My Dress-Up Darling
- Spy x Family
- Uncle from Another World
- Ya Boy Kongming!
Best Continuing Series
- Attack on Titan (Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2)
- “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc)
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean)
- “Kaguya-sama: Love Is War (Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-)”
- “Made in Abyss (Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun)”
- One Piece
Best Director
- Haruo Sotozaki, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Hiroyuki Imaishi, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Kazuhiro Furuhashi, Spy x Family
- Shingo Adachi, Lycoris Recoil
- Yosuke Hatta, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- Yuichiro Hayashi, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
Best Drama
- 86 EIGHTY-SIX Part 2
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Dance Dance Danseur
- Kotaro Lives Alone
- Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
Best Ending Sequence
- “Akuma no Ko,” Ai Higuchi, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- “Comedy,” Gen Hoshino, Spy x Family
- “My Heart Has Surrendered,” Airi Suzuki, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
- “Koi no yukue,” Akari Akase, My Dress-Up Darling
- “Koshaberibiyori,” FantasticYouth, Komi Can’t Communicate (2nd series)
- “Yofukashino Uta,” Creepy Nuts, Call of the Night
Best Fantasy
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 1 Part 2
- Overlord IV
- Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- The Case Study of Vanitas (Cour 2)
Best Film
- Bubble
- Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero
- Inu-Oh
- Jujutsu Kaisen 0
- One Piece Film Red
- The Deer King
Best Main Character
- Bojji, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil
- David Martinez, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Loid Forger, Spy x Family
- Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
Best New Series
- Call of the Night
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Lycoris Recoil
- My Dress-Up Darling
- Spy x Family
- Ya Boy Kongming!
Best Opening Sequence
- “Chikichiki Banban,” Queendom, Ya Boy Kongming!
- “Mixed Nuts,” Official Hige Dandism, Spy x Family
- “Naked Hero,” Vaundy, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- “The Rumbling,” SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- “This Fffire,” Franz Ferdinand, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- “Zankyousanka,” Aimer, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
Best Original Anime
- Birdie Wing – Golf Girls’ Story
- Healer Girl
- Lycoris Recoil
- The Orbital Children
- Vampire in the Garden
- Yurei Deco
Best Romance
- Call of the Night
- Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
- Komi Can’t Communicate (2nd series)
- Love After World Domination
- My Dress-Up Darling
- Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie
Best Score
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
- Spy x Family
- Ya Boy Kongming!
Best Supporting Character
- Ai Hayasaka, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
- Anya Forger, Spy x Family
- Kage, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- Rebecca, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Tengen Uzui, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Yor Forger, Spy x Family
Best Voice Artist Performance (English)
- Amanda Lee (Ama Lee), Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
- Cherami Leigh, Kotaro Sato, Kotaro Lives Alone
- Natalie Van Sistine, Yor Forger, Spy x Family
- SungWon Cho (aka ProZD), Kage, Ranking of King (Cour 2)
- Zach Aguilar, David, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Zeno Robinson, Gamma 2, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero
Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese)
- Atsumi Tanezaki, Anya Forger, Spy x Family
- Chika Anzai, Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil
- Fairouz Ai, Jolyne Cujoh, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean
- Misaki Kuno, Faputa and Irumyuui, Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
- Natsuki Hanae, Tanjiro Kamado, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Yuki Kaji, Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
Best Voice Artist Performance (Arabic)
- Adel Abo Hassoon, Kage, Ranking of Kings (Cour 1)
- Amal Hawija, Gon, Hunter x Hunter
- Amal Saadalden, Conan, Detective Conan: The Bride of Shibuya (Movie)
- Mohja AlSheak, Izuku Midoriya, My Hero Academia (Season 1)
- Naji Makhoul, Ichigo, Bleach (Season 1)
- Ula Zidan, Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
Best Voice Artist Performance (Castilian)
- Jaime Pérez de Sevilla, Yuta Okkotsu, Jujutsu Kaisen 0
- Lourdes Fabrés, Jolyne, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean
- Alejandro Albaiceta, Gohan, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero
- Marc Gómez, Daida, Ranking of Kings (Cour 1)
- Masumi Mutsuda, Yatora Yaguchi, Blue Period
- Mónica Padrós, Hiling, Ranking of Kings (Cour 1)
Best Voice Artist Performance (French)
- Alexis Tomassian, Kage, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- Brigitte Lecordier, Bojji, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- Dorothée Pousséo, Lucy, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Geneviève Doang, Vladilena Milizé, 86 Eighty-Six Part 2
- Laure Filiu, Jolyne Cujoh, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean
- Martin Faliu, Miyuki, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
Best Voice Artist Performance (German)
- Gabrielle Pietermann, Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
- Jannik Endemann, Ritsuka Uenoyama, Given
- Lara Trautmann, Belle, Belle
- Nicolás Artajo, Yūta Okkotsu, Jujutsu Kaisen 0
- Torsten Michaelis, Askeladd, Vinland Saga (Season 1)
- Uwe Thomsen, Jotaro Kujo, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Diamond is Unbreakable
Best Voice Artist Performance (Italian)
- Andrea La Greca, Rengoku, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc
- Andrea Oldani, Daida, Ranking of Kings (Cour 1)
- Deborah Morese, Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
- Elisa Giorgio, Maki Zen’in, Jujutsu Kaisen (Cour 1)
- Giulia Maniglio, Riku, Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
- Simone Lupinacci, Shoyo Hinata, Haikyu!! To the Top
Best Voice Artist Performance (Portuguese)
- Antônio Moreno, Heihachi Mishima, Tekken: Bloodline
- Charles Emmanuel, Kazuya, Rent-a-Girlfriend (Season 2)
- Mariana Dondi, Nagatoro, Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro
- Nina Carvalho, Anya Forger, Spy x Family
- Pedro Alcântara, Yuta Okkotsu, JJujutsu Kaisen 0
- Yan Gesteira, Ashito Aoi, Aoashi
Best Voice Artist Performance (Spanish)
- Alejandro Orozco, Gyutaro, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Diana Castañeda, Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil
- Elizabeth Infante, Chika Fujiwara, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
- Erika Langarica, Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
- Miguel de León, Loid Forger, Spy x Family
- Víctor Hugo Aguilar, Ains Ooal Gown, Overlord IV
“Must Protect At All Costs” Character
- Anya Forger, Spy x Family
- Bojji, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- Kage, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- Komi Shouko, Komi Can’t Communicate (2nd series)
- Kotaro Sato, Kotaro Lives Alone
- Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.