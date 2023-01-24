Angela Bassett Earns First MCU Oscar Nom In Acting Category For ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, Sequel Snubbed In Best Pic Category

The Marvel Cinematic Universe finally broke through in the above the line categories at the Oscars this morning as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s Angela Bassett earned a supporting actress nomination for her turn as Queen Ramonda.

The mother of Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, Queen Ramonda grapples with a Wakanda that’s being invaded by the underwater Talokonil people, who turn her kingdom upside down. Wakanda Forever is the second highest grossing MCU title of the pandemic at $840.1M WW after Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.9 billion).

While Wakanda Forever scored nominations in the Costumes, Make-Up and Hair, VFX and Song (Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up”) categories, the sequel was left out of the Best Picture slot which counted such tentpole blockbusters as the highest grossing movie of last year, the $2 billion grossing Avatar: The Way of Water, and the second highest grossing movie, Top Gun: Maverick which made $1.4 billion.

This is the second career Oscar nomination for Bassett, her first being for her turn as Tina Turner in 1993’s What’s Love Got to Do With It.

Bassett shares this year’s supporting actress category with Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin and Hong Chau for The Whale.

The first Black Panther was nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture, and winning three of those for Ludwig Goransson’s original score, Ruth E. Carter’s costumes and Jay Hart and Hannah Beachler’s production design.