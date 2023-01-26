Angela Bassett Set For Costume Designers Guild’s Spotlight Award

As Angela Bassett enjoys a serious awards-season run for her supporting role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, she’s about to dress up her trophy case even more. The current Oscar nominee and recent Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award winner will receive the Spotlight Award at the Costume Designers Guild’s gala next month.

She will be honored with the awards, which honors an actor whose talent and career personify an enduring commitment to excellence, including a special awareness of the role and importance of costume design, at the 25th CDGA on February 27 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

“The Costume Designers Guild could not be more honored to be celebrating the career of the incomparable Angela Bassett at our 25th anniversary celebration” said Terry Gordon, President of the Costume Designers Guild, IATSE Local 892. “Her collaborations with costume designers have captivated audiences around the globe for decades, making her the perfect fit for our Spotlight Award this year.”

Bassett is a two-time Oscar nominee — for Wakanda Forever and 1994’s What’s Love Got to Do with It — and has six career Emmy nominations. She shared a Ensemble SAG Award in 2019 for her Black Panther role as Ramonda, which she reprised for last year’s global-smash sequel. She has amassed more than 100 credits during a career that began in earnest in the mid-1980s, after appearing as a teenager on Ryan’s Hope in 1975.

Currently starring on Fox’s 9-1-1 since 2018, her TV career also includes American Horror Story, ER, miniseries The Jackson: An American Dream, the animated BoJack Horseman and dozens of guest roles on series ranging from Spenser: For Hire and The Cosby Show to 227, Thirtysomething and Master of None. Bassett also has featured in such feature films as Malcolm X, Waiting to Exhale, Boyz N the Hood, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Olympus Has Fallen, London Has Fallen, Mission: Impossible – Fallout and Avengers: Endgame.

Past recipients of the guild’s Spotlight Awards include Andrew Garfield, Charlize Theron, Glenn Close, Kerry Washington, Cate Blanchett, Naomi Watts, Amy Adams, Anne Hathaway and Halle Berry.