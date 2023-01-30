Andy Cohen Teases ‘The Real Housewives Of New York City’ Reboot: “It’s Going To Be A Different Show”

The Real Housewives of New York City is going through a major reboot for Season 14 and Andy Cohen is teasing what is to come.

During an “Ask Andy” segment with the audience from his Bravo late-night show Watch What Happens Live, Cohen gave his first impressions of the new season.

“They’re super fashionable. The things that they are arguing about are as ridiculous as early RHONY,” he is heard saying about the rebooted show. “I think it’s going to be a different show. It’s so hard because everyone is going to compare it to RHONY, which was so perfect. And I hope this is perfect in a totally different way.”

The cast of RHONY Season 14 was presented at BravoCon in October 2022 and it included Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield. However, shortly after filming for the reality series commenced, Savetsky announced she was exiting the franchise citing “antisemitic attacks” against her.

“I will not be continuing on The Real Housewives of NYC,” Savetsky said in an Instagram post describing herself as a “proud orthodox Jewish woman.”

Savetsky continued, “Unfortunately, from the time of my announcement in the cast, I was on the receiving end of a torrent of antisemitic attacks. As this continued, I realized that this path was no longer right for me and my family.”

RHONY Season 14 has reportedly finished filming and Bravo is expected to premiere the series later this year.