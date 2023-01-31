Andy Cohen Shares Reaction After Report Saying ‘RHONY: Legacy’ Was Canceled At Bravo

Andy Cohen is reacting to rumors that The Real Housewives of New York City spinoff starring former cast members of the franchise, known as RHONY: Legacy, has been canceled at Bravo.

“Don’t believe everything you read,” Cohen tweeted.

The Watch What Happens Live host didn’t give more details as to what he was referring to. However, Cohen’s tweet came after Page Six posted a piece where they said negotiations with the potential RHONY: Legacy stars had stalled.

According to the report, Bravo had “hit pause on contract negotiations” after the cast felt they were getting low-balled. The report said that “the network appeared to have lost interest in pursuing the Legacy edition amid the deadlock.”

A new report on Monday suggested that Bravo had “rescinded its offers to the talent and that it currently has no plans” to continue with the show.

RHONY: Legacy came about after the cable network opted to completely reboot the flagship series and recast with a more diverse group of women. The cast of RHONY Season 14 was presented at BravoCon 2022 and included Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield.

Cast members that were allegedly in talks to join the spinoff series with “legacy” housewives included Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Kelly Bensimon and Jill Zarin. Ramona Singer had previously announced she was not interested in the show since it was not the main show.

Cohen recently teased RHONY Season 14 telling his WWHL audience, “They’re super fashionable. The things that they are arguing about are as ridiculous as early RHONY. I think it’s going to be a different show. It’s so hard because everyone is going to compare it to RHONY, which was so perfect. And I hope this is perfect in a totally different way.

We reached out to Bravo for comment on RHONY: Legacy and will update the story when we hear back.