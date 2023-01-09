Andy Cohen Says Lisa Rinna’s ‘RHOBH’ Exit Is A “Big Reshuffle” & Hopes “She Will Come Back”

Andy Cohen is making his first comments after Lisa Rinna announced she was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Bravo executive producer took to his SiriusXM show on Radio Andy to say that Rinna leaving “is a big reshuffle of the deck.”

Cohen mentioned on Andy Cohen Live that he was “surprised” when Rinna said RHOBH “was the longest job she’s ever had.”

“She’s a working actor … usually you don’t get a part on a show that goes for eight years,” he added. “So this is a reality show and it goes to show that is a testament to how compelling Lisa Rinna is to watch on television that she went eight years. Think of all the memes that Lisa Rinna has generated. Think of all the GIFs she’s generated.”

Cohen continued, “She has been really, really a huge part of Beverly Hills. And I really do hope that this is a pause. I hope she will come back. I really do.”

The Watch What Happens Live host also mentioned the case of Tamra Judge from The Real Housewives of Orange County. Judge left after Season 14 of her franchise and spent two seasons away from the show before ultimately announcing her return for Season 17. Cohen said that Judge said that her “time away from the show kind of helped [her] as a person” and that “it was actually really positive to leave and get some air and step back.”

“So I do hope that I hope this is a pause because I always enjoyed Lisa Rinna on my TV,” Cohen ended.

RHOBH co-star Sutton Stracke is also talking about Rinna’s exit telling E! News, “I think we’re all sad that Lisa’s leaving. She will be missed.”

Stracke continued, “She always loved to stir that pot and then we all liked to taste the soup. So I think we’ll miss Lisa’s soup, but I don’t think this is the last we’ll see from her.”

Diana Jenkins, who was only on the show for one season, also announced she was leaving RHOBH.