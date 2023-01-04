Andy Cohen Clarifies Whether He Greeted Ryan Seacrest On New Year’s Eve: ‘He‘s Got A Bug Up About Me’

Greetings-gate continues. After Ryan Seacrest said on Tuesday that Andy Cohen never acknowledged him on New Years Eve while both were broadcasting their live shows for ABC and CNN, Cohen used his Sirius XM show Wednesday to, um, set the record straight.

And his claim is …. he never saw Seacrest standing 10 feet or so away. His co-host Anderson Cooper did, which is why he apparently waved to the American Idol host and mouthed “have a good show.” At least, that’s what Seacrest claimed on Live! with Kelly and Ryan Tuesday.

“I didn’t see him,” said Cohen on Andy Cohen Live. “I don’t even know what I, I didn’t see Anderson [Cooper] turn around and wave. Usually what Anderson will do, and I should, I should call him back and ask him about this, frankly. But I think he’ll yell at me if I do… usually if he’s waving at Ryan, he’ll say to me, ‘Hey, there’s Ryan.’ You know what I mean? Yeah. And then I’ll turn around and wave or I’ll say, ‘there’s Ryan,’ but he didn’t do that.”

Cohen then called Cooper to see if his New Year’s Eve cohost had his back. Cooper didn’t seem too pleased for the interruption — what, with the House vote for Speaker going on and all.

“Oh, you’re gonna get me involved in a thing with Seacrest,” Cooper began.



“Yeah, yeah, yeah,” Cohen responded. “This is a you and I thing because he said on the show that you very politely turned around and waved to him and mouthed to him have a good show and that I didn’t turn around.



“Right,” answered Cooper. “Or Happy New Year or something.”



“Okay, fine,” Cohen said. “And I, and, and my point is that what the point I was just making on the show was usually if one of us sees Ryan and turns around and waves, we’ll say to the other, ‘oh, there’s Seacrest.’ So I’m saying, you didn’t say that to me this year.”

The excuses continue from there. You can hear the whole exchange above.

Cohen and Seacrest have been trading jabs at each other over the years. Seacrest recently said it was a “good idea” to have the CNN hosts not drink during their live broadcast, something Cohen was not happy about. The previous year, Cohen called the performers on Seacrest’s show “losers.”



