Andy Cohen Drops F-Bomb On ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Denouncing “Bizarre” TikTok Trend

Andy Cohen is starting off 2023 with a bang and dropping an F-bomb on Watch What Happens Live!

The Bravo host was in the middle of his “Jackhole of the Day” moment when he swore on live television. Cohen was asking his fans not to tag him in a TikTok trend that has people pranking their parents by telling them “their favorite celebrity has suddenly died.”

“For the last two weeks people have been sending me videos of their loved ones being told I’m dead. I have no desire to experience people’s reactions to me dying, I am scared enough of dying in reality without having to watch bizarre simulations of it over and over again,” he said.

“So let me be clear, don’t make, distribute or tag me in any f****ing,” he said before catching himself dropping the curse word.

Cohen covered his mouth with both of his hands before regaining composure and continuing to say, “Why is this even a thing? It’s not even funny.”

Watch the moment in the video posted below.

#WWHL host @Andy dedicates the Jackhole of The Day to TikTok's viral celebrity death prank trend. pic.twitter.com/4IePMa1kYv — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) January 4, 2023

The late-night show host would go to Twitter and say that he dropped the F-bomb for the “first time in 13 1/2 years!!! Sorry guys!”

First time in 13 1/2 years!!! Sorry guys! https://t.co/gcBHYgLz3d — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 4, 2023

WWHL production was able to catch it and bleep it out for viewers at home as the show is on a slight delay. Many of Cohen’s panelists swear as they are getting interviewed. One of the most memorable moments on the show was when Vanderpump Rules stars Lala Kent and James Kennedy made an appearance and it was an expletive bonanza, annoying Cohen as a lot of the show had to be censored. The Bravo host would then put Kent and Kennedy on a break and said they wouldn’t be allowed on the show in the future, which he would later retract as they have both appeared since then.