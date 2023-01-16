Former ‘Dancing With The Stars’ & ‘The X Factor’ EP Andrew Llinares Replaces Rob Clark At Fremantle

Former Dancing with the Stars and The X Factor EP Andrew Llinares has replaced the retiring Rob Clark at Fremantle.

Llinares takes on the Director of Global Entertainment post at the super-indie vacated by Clark next month, who is exiting after two decades with the company. He takes on responsibility for Britain’s Got Talent firm Fremantle’s global entertainment production, development and acquisitions teams.

Llinares has spent the past five years as EP of Dancing with the Stars and Deadline revealed his departure last March. He oversaw numerous seasons including the all-athletes season 26 and the 30th, which featured one of the most exciting finales in the show’s lengthy history.

Llinares was the original showrunner on The X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent UK in 2004 and 2007 respectively, spent some time EPing the U.S. X Factor from 2011 and used to head up co-productions for Fremantle label Thames and Simon Cowell’s Syco.

Fremantle Group CEO Jennifer Mullin praised a “seasoned producer and a creative executive that has been within our family for many years,” adding: “Rob Clark has been instrumental in designing our Global Entertainment division and I believe Andrew is well poised to build on that, ensuring that creative and production excellence remain at the heart of our company.”

Llinares said he “feels like I’m coming home” and “cannot wait to get started.”

Deadline revealed Clark’s retirement just after Mipcom in October having worked his way up the Fremantle ladder during a career in which he looked after the likes of The X Factor, Idols and Got Talent franchises and The Apprentice.

Fremantle continues to handle these and also shops the likes of I Can See Your Voice and The Masked Singer from its acquisitions slate.