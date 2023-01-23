Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

JuVee Productions Signs Exclusive First-Look Deal With Entertainment One

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Netflix Closing Deal For Hot Sundance Title ‘Fair Play'; Deal In $20M Range
Read the full story

Andrew Leynse Dies: Off Broadway Artistic Director Championed Works By A.R. Gurney, Terrence McNally, Theresa Rebeck & Others

Primary Stages
Andrew Leynse, 2014 Esther Horvath/FilmMagic/Getty

Andrew Leynse, whose 21-year tenure as the artistic director of the Off Broadway theater company Primary Stages saw the production of works by such prominent playwrights as Terrence McNally, A.R. Gurney, Theresa Rebeck, Charles Busch and Donald Margulies, died Jan. 20 after a sudden illness. His age was not immediately available.

“It is with endless sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Artistic Director, Andrew Leynse,” reads a statement released by Primary Stages, which concludes, “Andrew’s dedication to playwrights and the theater launched dozens of careers and brought hundreds of new plays to life. His work had an incredible and indelible contribution to the American theater, and his vision and generosity will never be forgotten.”

Related Story

Yoshio Yoda Dies: 'McHale's Navy' Actor Was 88

Leynse began his career at Primary Stages in a variety of different roles, including Production Manager and Literary Manager, after graduating from Carnegie Mellon University’s directing program. In 1999, he left Primary to work as an Associate Producer to Julian Schlossberg at Castle Hill Productions, where he developed over twenty productions on and Off Broadway. Upon returning to Primary Stages in 2001 as Artistic Director, he oversaw its moves to 59E59 Theaters, then to The Duke on 42nd Street, the Cherry Lane Theatre, and most recently to its return to 59E59 Theaters.

Among the new works produced during his tenure at Primary Stages were Charles Busch’s The Tribute Artist and The Confession of Lily Dare; Theresa Rebeck’s Downstairs and Poor Behavior; Terrence McNally’s The Stendhal Syndrome and Dedication or The Stuff of Dreams; David Ives’ All In The Timing and Lives of the Saints; Donald Margulies’ The Model Apartment; multiple works by Horton Foote, including Dividing the Estate (two Tony nominations); A.R. Gurney’s The Fourth Wall and Black Tie; Michael McKeever’s Daniel’s Husband; Willy Holtzman’s Sabina; Danai Gurira and Nikkole Salter’s In the Continuum; In Transit by Kristen Anderson-Lopez, James-Allen Ford, Russ Kaplan, and Sara Wordsworth; Billy Porter’s While I Yet Live; Sharon Washington’s Feeding the Dragon; and Kate Hamill’s Pride and Prejudice and Little Women.

He is survived by wife Mary Bacon, son Abadi Leynse, brother James Leynse, sister Anne Bullock and other extended family. A memorial service for the wider theater community will be scheduled at a later date.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad