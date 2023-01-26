Amy Ryan Joins George Clooney & Brad Pitt In Apple Thriller From Jon Watts

EXCLUSIVE: Amy Ryan is set to star alongside George Clooney and Brad Pitt in an Apple Original Films’ upcoming feature film written, directed and produced by Jon Watts.

Hailing from Apple Studios, the thriller follows two lone-wolf fixers assigned to the same job. Clooney produces alongside Grant Heslov through Smokehouse Pictures. Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment and Dianne McGunigle also serve as producers.

Ryan, an Oscar nominee and SAG Award winner, already has strong ties with Apple as she is set to co-star in Apple’s Sugar, a new, genre-bending series starring Colin Farrell from creator and executive producer Mark Protosevich. On top of that, she was also recently seen in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.

Ryan is repped by Gersh and David Feldman from Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver & Thompson.

Apple Original Films set to premiere several anticipated film this year including Sharper, a new thriller starring starring Julianne Moore, premiering in select theaters February 10 and globally February 17 on Apple TV+; Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro; documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox movie; feature documentary and Sundance selection Underrated: Stephen Curry; and the star-studded spy thriller Argylle.