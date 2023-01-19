‘The Blacklist’ Star Amir Arison Joins Ridley Scott’s Apple Series ‘Sinking Spring’

EXCLUSIVE: Amir Arison (The Blacklist, lead on Broadway’s The Kite Runner) has joined series lead Brian Tyree Henry in Apple’s crime drama series Sinking Spring from Top Gun: Maverick writer Peter Craig. The eight-episode series is directed and executive produced by Ridley Scott via his Scott Free Productions.

Arison will play Mark Nader, the Supervisory Special Agent in the DEA.

RELATED: 2022-23 Hulu Pilots & Series Orders

Based on Dennis Tafoya’s book Dope Thief, Sinking Spring follows longtime Philly friends and delinquents who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern seaboard.

The cast also includes Michael Mando, Marin Ireland and Kate Mulgrew.

Craig created the eight-episode series, executive produces and will direct one episode. Scott executive produces for Scott Free Productions alongside David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan and Clayton Krueger. Henry executive produces, and Tafoya will serve as consulting producer. The series hails from Apple Studios and will be produced by Scott Free Productions.

Arison portrayed FBI Special Agent Aram Mojtabai for nine seasons on NBC’s The Blacklist. He recently completed his run starring as Amir in The Kite Runner on Broadway and portrayed Avie Tevanian in The Dropout opposite Amanda Seyfried. He also has appeared in Ramy, Billions and American Horror Story.

Arison is repped by A3, Sweet 180, and Meyer Downs.