‘American Primeval’: Betty Gilpin, Dane DeHaan, Shea Whigham, More Cast In Netflix Limited Series

Netflix has rounded out the cast for American Primeval, its upcoming limited series from Pete Berg, Eric Newman and Mark L. Smith. Betty Gilpin (Gaslit), Dane DeHaan (Oppenheimer) and Shea Whigham (Joker) join previously announced Taylor Kitsch, along with Joe Tippett (Mare of Easttown), Jai Courtney (Kaleidoscope), Kyle Bradley Davis (American Horror Story), Nick Hargrove (Devotion), Derek Hinkey (Walker Independence), Saura Lightfoot Leon (Hoard), Preston Mota (Asteroid City) and Shawnee Pourier (Stranger Things).

The six-episode American Primeval is described as a raw, adventurous exploration of the birth of the American West. The violent collisions of cultures, religions and communities as men and women fight and die for control of this new world – for a land they truly believe is their destiny. The ensemble tells a story of the sacrifice all must pay when they choose to enter a lawless and untamed wilderness.

Gilpin will play Sara Rowell, an extremely capable woman with an air of composure and grace that seems out of place in Fort Bridger as she seeks a guide across the frontier for her and her son, Devin.

DeHaan will portray Jacob Pratt, a Mormon leading his family across the frontier to join other settlers in Utah.

Whigham will play Jim Bridger, a grizzled realist but a decent man, Jim Bridgers runs his namesake Fort, a popular stopping point for settlers and trappers.

Tippett will portray James Wolsey, a Mormon man leading a militia of men who don’t possess the moral code they claim they do.

Courtney will play Virgil Cutter, a trapper and bounty hunter who sees opportunity in the naiveté of others.

Davis will portray Tilly, one of Cutter’s trappers, Tilly is a nasty, dangerous man who doesn’t mind killing to get ahead and rather enjoys it when others fear him.

Hargrove will play Cottrell, a young man that helps out around Fort Bridger and serves as Jim Bridger’s right hand.

Hinkey will portray Red Feather, the leader of a renegade group of Crow warriors known as the Wolf Clan.

Leon will play Abish, a Mormon woman not content with being seen as the property of her husband, Jacob.

Mota will portray Devin Rowell, a sensitive soul with a curious mind, Devin is Sara’s son.

Pourier will play Two Moons, a young girl who flees her village with a strong will and drive to survive at all costs.

They all join Kitsch, who portrays Isaac, a traumatized man struggling to overcome his demons and find a reason to live in this brutal and punishing world.

Berg will direct all of the episodes and exec produce for Film 44 alongside Newman, who exec produces for Grand Electric under his overall deal. Smith will write all episodes and exec produce.

