AMC Networks Scraps More Shows: ‘61st Street’ Season 2 & ‘Invitation To A Bonfire’ Axed Following Cost-Cutting Drive

Courtney B. Vance and Aunjanue Ellis in '61st Street'
Courtney B. Vance and Aunjanue Ellis in '61st Street' George Burns/AMC

The second season of 61st Street and Invitation to a Bonfire are the latest shows to get caught up in Hollywood’s cost-cutting drive.

AMC Networks has scrapped both shows after revealing that it would take around $400M of content write downs.

It comes after Deadline revealed that the company wouldn’t proceed with a second season of Moonhaven after it was previously renewed.

The second season of 61st Street, which stars Courtney B. Vance and comes from Peter Moffat and Michael B. Jordan, had been filmed. It was originally ordered as part of a two-season pick up.

Thriller Invitation to a Bonfire had shot some of its first season, which was to star Tatiana Maslany, Ngozi Anyanwu, and Pilou Asbæk.

The company, in a recent 8K, suggested that some of these titles could be licensed elsewhere, but I wouldn’t put money on it. Variety was first with the news.

