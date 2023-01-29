Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Brendan Fraser On The “Self-Loathing” That Shaped His Early Career: “On Some Level I Felt I Deserved A Beating”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Amazon Wins Max Barbakow’s Body Swap Comedy Pitch Vehicle For Julia Roberts & Jennifer Aniston; They’ll Produce With Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap

From left: Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston and Max Barbakow Getty Images

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios has won a heated auction among four other studios and streamers for a Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston comedy vehicle. The untitled body swap comedy was pitched last week by Max Barbakow, who will write and direct the film. LuckyChap Entertainment, the production label of Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley, will produce alongside Roberts and her Red Om Films banner, Aniston’s Echo Films, and Barbakow. He is best known for directing Palm Springs, the Andy Samberg-Cristin Milioti 2020 comedy won by Neon and Hulu at Sundance for a then-festival record sum. The comedy is based on his original pitch.

Related Story

'Tomb Raider' TV-Film Universe With Phoebe Waller-Bridge In Works At Amazon Studios

The appetite for a two-hander star vehicle comes after the surprise box office success of Ticket to Paradise, the comedy that re-teamed Roberts with George Clooney. For Amazon’s Jennifer Salke and Head of Movies Julie Rapaport, this signals an uptick in Amazon stepping up to bolster its film slate.

Amazon was in the bidding for the Sundance hot title Fair Play, and won the auction for Red Shirt, a Simon Kinberg pitch that Channing Tatum will star in for director David Leitch , and before that the Nick Stoller-helmed wedding comedy to star Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell.

CAA handled the auction, and it is further evidence that star packages that can be fast tracked and slotted into release schedules is the best way to get top dollar. By the time the Roberts and Aniston comedy gets made, I’m told that each actress will hit a payday high water mark, counting salary and backend buyout.

Roberts is repped by CAA and Hirsch Wallerstein; Aniston is CAA, Lighthouse Management, and Hansen Jacobson; Barbakow is CAA, Range Media Partners, and Jim Gilio and Jonathan Sauer at Sloan, Offer; and LuckyChap is CAA, Entertainment 360, and attorney Jeff Bernstein.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad