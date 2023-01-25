Amazon Studios Inks Overall TV & First-Look Film Deal With Critical Role, Sets ‘Mighty Nein’ Animated Series As First Project

Amazon Studios is getting into business with Critical Role, the company behind Prime Video’s The Legend of Vox Machina animated series, with a multiyear exclusive overall television and first-look film deal.

The first official project under the new pact is animated series Mighty Nein, based on Critical Role’s successful second campaign. Mighty Nein follows a group of criminals and misfits who are the only ones that can prevent the kingdom from plunging into chaos when an arcane artifact capable of reshaping reality falls into the wrong hands. The new series will soon begin production and will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. You can watch a teaser above.

Critical Role will continue to produce under its production banner, Metapigeon, which will develop its own original television shows, films, and content while continuing to partner with creatives on a new slate of projects, both in and outside of the Critical Role universe. The first series that was produced under Metapigeon, The Legend of Vox Machina, produced in partnership with Titmouse, aired in January 2022 exclusively on Prime Video. Season Two premiered on January 20, and Season Three was officially announced at New York Comic Con and is currently in production.

“With the success of our animated series The Legend of Vox Machina, we are looking forward to continuing our relationship with Critical Role and expanding its universe with Mighty Nein,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios. “Expanding these iconic franchises for our global Prime Video customers continues to be an ambitious and rewarding journey and we are eager to see where this new series takes us.”

“Critical Role’s livestream campaigns are the spark that lit the flame for our worldwide audience,” said Travis Willingham, co-founder and CEO of Critical Role. “Seeing the stories and characters from our first campaign come to life in The Legend of Vox Machina was a dream realized, and we are absolutely buzzing with excitement to do it again with Mighty Nein. But with today’s announcement, we’re confident that the stories we tell will keep expanding into realms of entertainment beyond what we can even imagine.”

Mighty Nein will be executive produced by Tasha Huo, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham alongside Metapigeon and Amazon Studios. Chris Prynoski (The Legend of Vox Machina), Shannon Prynoski (Fairfax), Antonio Canobbio (Arlo the Alligator Boy), and Ben Kalina (Big Mouth) at Titmouse will also executive produce.