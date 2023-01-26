Prime Video Greenlights ‘The Ride’ Docuseries About Professional Bull Riders

Prime Video has ordered The Ride, an eight-episode docuseries that delves into the world of professional bull riding.

Produced by Kinetic Content, The Ride takes viewers behind-the-scenes and into the daily lives of some of the sport’s biggest stars. The docuseries will premiere later this year on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The Ride follows an ensemble cast of bull riders and coaches throughout the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Team Series, as they navigate the league’s inaugural 2022 season, budding rivalries, exhilarating highs, and challenging lows of PBR’s newest team-based competition, per the series description.

“We’re excited to take Prime Video customers deeper into the lives of the athletes and cowboys competing in professional bull riding,” said Matt Newman, head of Prime Video Original sports content. “The Ride will showcase the intense action, heated competition, raw emotions, and personal battles that are fueling the sport’s brightest stars. We can’t wait to bring PBR fans and casual viewers closer to the western lifestyle driving this great American sport. We couldn’t ask for better partners than Kinetic and PBR.”

“From their homes, through the locker room, and ultimately into the bucking chute on top of a 2,000 pound bull, The Ride captures these modern-day gladiators like never before while answering the question: Why do they do it? These are riveting stories of family, brotherhood, passion and dreams against the backdrop of the world’s most dangerous organized sport now redefined in the PBR Team Series,” said Sean Gleason, CEO and Commissioner, PBR. The compelling episodes that unfold will entertain everyone whether they are a fan of PBR bull riding or about to become one.”

Traditionally a solo sport, PBR entered a new era with the creation of the PBR Team Series in 2022. Under the new format, riders on eight teams compete in head-to-head, five-on-five matchups in order to conquer as many bulls as possible and earn the highest aggregate score to win games across a 28-game regular season, and advance to the championship tournament in Las Vegas.

The Ride is executive produced by Kinetic Content’s Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Karrie Wolfe, and Micah Brown. PBR’s Sean Gleason and Lawrence Randall also serve as executive producers. The Ride is a co-production from Prime Video Sports, Kinetic Content, and PBR.