Courtenay Valenti Near To Taking A Top Film Post At MGM/Amazon: The Dish

EXCLUSIVE: Sources tell us that former Warner Bros President of Production and Development Courtenay Valenti is nearing the end of her vetting process at Amazon Studios/MGM and is now negotiating her deal at the studio for a top film position.

Back in November, it was announced that Head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke would have oversee of MGM, which they acquired for $8.5 billion. It was also noted at the time that Julie Rapaport would continue to run the AOM team as well as oversee the MGM film team. The new organizational structure once Valenti arrives has not been sorted.

Salke and Rapaport bolstered their film slate recently by winning a heated auction for a body swap comedy pitch starring Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston with Max Barbakow writing and directing and Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap producing.

Valenti departed her exec post at Warner Bros back in October after a 33-year run having worked on numerous Oscar noteworthy tentpoles including Argo, A Star Is Born, Mad Max Fury Road, and this year’s Elvis. Valenti was also instrumental in a number of films that have yet to hit the big screen on the Warner slate including Mad Max spinoff Furiosa, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie starring Margot Robbie and the feature take of Broadway musical The Color Purple produced by Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey.

Amazon didn’t return request for comment.