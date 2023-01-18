Amanda Seyfried Confirms Broadway Musical Plans With Evan Rachel Wood Amid ‘Thelma & Louise’ Reports

The Dropout star Amanda Seyfried appears to have confirmed she’s working on a Broadway-bound musical with Westworld‘s Evan Rachel Wood amid reports that the duo are workshopping a stage adaptation of the 1991 film Thelma & Louise.

The movie starred Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon as pair of friends on the run from the law.

In a red carpet interview with E! News at the Critics’ Choice Awards, Seyfried said, “I wanna go to Broadway. I wanna sing, and I think I’m finally getting to that point where it’s gonna happen.” She added, “You should hear Evan Rachel Wood sing. My god.”

Deadline’s sister publication Variety first reported the Thelma & Louise project after actor Mo Brings Plenty accepted a Globe on behalf of the absent Seyfried and said she was “deep in the process of creating a new musical.”

Seyfried has appeared in a number of movie musicals, including Mamma Mia!, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and Les Misérables, and Wood starred in Across the Universe.

A Thelma & Louise musical has been in the works since at least 2021, with screenwriter Callie Khouri and Haley Feiffer attached as book writers, indie singer/songwriter Neko Case composing the score, Trip Cullman directing and Scott Delman producing.

New York Show Tickets, a Broadway discount ticketing firm, lists Thelma and Louise: The Musical as a “future show,” with a projected 2024 opening.