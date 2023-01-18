Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Blood And Judgment’ Doc On America’s Longest-Serving Death Row Inmate Tommy Zeigler In Works From Left/Right, ‘Monk’s Andy Breckman 

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Antoine Fuqua To Direct Michael Jackson Biopic For Lionsgate; John Logan Scripting & ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’s Graham King Producing With Estate
Read the full story

Amanda Seyfried Confirms Broadway Musical Plans With Evan Rachel Wood Amid ‘Thelma & Louise’ Reports

Thelma & Louise
Amanda Seyfried, Evan Rachel Wood and 'Thelma & Louise' Tristan Fewings/Getty Images/Vera Anderson/WireImageMGM/Everett Collection

The Dropout star Amanda Seyfried appears to have confirmed she’s working on a Broadway-bound musical with Westworld‘s Evan Rachel Wood amid reports that the duo are workshopping a stage adaptation of the 1991 film Thelma & Louise.

The movie starred Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon as pair of friends on the run from the law.

In a red carpet interview with E! News at the Critics’ Choice Awards, Seyfried said, “I wanna go to Broadway. I wanna sing, and I think I’m finally getting to that point where it’s gonna happen.” She added, “You should hear Evan Rachel Wood sing. My god.”

Related Story

Colton Ryan & Anna Uzele Cast As Leads In Upcoming Broadway Musical 'New York, New York'

Deadline’s sister publication Variety first reported the Thelma & Louise project after actor Mo Brings Plenty accepted a Globe on behalf of the absent Seyfried and said she was “deep in the process of creating a new musical.”

Seyfried has appeared in a number of movie musicals, including Mamma Mia!, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and Les Misérables, and Wood starred in Across the Universe.

A Thelma & Louise musical has been in the works since at least 2021, with screenwriter Callie Khouri and Haley Feiffer attached as book writers, indie singer/songwriter Neko Case composing the score, Trip Cullman directing and Scott Delman producing.

New York Show Tickets, a Broadway discount ticketing firm, lists Thelma and Louise: The Musical as a “future show,” with a projected 2024 opening.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad