Amanda Bynes Set For ‘All That’ Cast Reunion In First Public Appearance Post-Conservatorship

Amanda Bynes, along with fellow former All That cast members Lori Beth Denberg, Danny Tamberelli and Kel Mitchell, will reunite at 90’s Con for the show’s largest reunion since the popular Nickelodeon series wrapped 18 years ago. It also marks Bynes’ first major public appearance since her conservatorship ended last year. Hosted by Thats4Entertainment, the convention runs March 17-19 in Hartford, CT.

Bynes et al will appear at the convention for the cast reunion and panel discussion. According to organizers, guests also “will have the chance to meet and greet with the cast for autographs, selfies and professional photo opportunities. There will also be an opportunity to take a photo on a replica of the iconic orange couch with the cast members.”

“I’m really excited to reunite with my cast mates and meet the fans at 90’s Con!” said Bynes.

Created by Brian Robbins and Mike Tollin, sketch comedy show All That first premiered in 1994 on Nickelodeon and aired for 10 seasons, ending in 2005. Robbins, now president of Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures, announced a revival in 2019 which aired for one season, with original cast member Kenan Thompson serving as executive producer.

Bynes was put under conservatorship by her parents in 2013 amid her struggles with mental health. The conservatorship was terminated in March 2022.

Previously announced guests for 90’s Con 2023 include AJ McLean (The Backstreet Boys) Beth Broderick (Sabrina the Teenage Witch), Caroline Rhea (Sabrina the Teenage Witch) Chris Kirkpatrick (NSYNC), Elizabeth Berkley (Saved By The Bell), Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Saved by the Bell), Mario Lopez (Saved by the Bell), Melissa Joan Hart (Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Clarissa Explains It All), Nick Carter (The Backstreet Boys), Steve Burns (Blue’s Clues), and Hocus Pocus‘ Thora Birch and Vinessa Shaw, among others.