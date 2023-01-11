Jake Busey, Craig Sheffer, and Alona Tal, Board Salvador Litvak’s Western Crime Thriller ‘Man In The Long Black Coat’

EXCLUSIVE: Alona Tal (SEAL Team), Jake Busey (Predators), and Craig Sheffer (A River Runs Through It) have joined Mark Feuerstein, Neal McDonough, Dermot Mulroney, and Christopher Lloyd in Man in the Long Black Coat, from director Salvador Litvak.

The film tells the story of a troubled teen accused of a shocking murder, and the unlikely detective who seeks to prove his innocence and expose a far more sinister truth.

Zach Villa (American Horror Story), Ed Quinn (The Oval), Gabrielle Ruiz (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Mercedes Mason (The Rookie), Jackson Dunn (Avengers Endgame), Mila Brener (Ray Donovan), and JuJu Brener (Hocus Pocus 2) are also newly aboard the film.

Lee Broda of LB Entertainment (A Private War) is producing. LB is known for the critically acclaimed films Call Jane, The Card Counter, and breakout hit Bandit. Aimee Schoof and Isen Robbins of Intrinsic Value Films The Last Thing Mary Saw, Experimenter, Blue Caprice will produce alongside. Natalie Marciano also of LB Entertainment will co-produce.

Broda maintains that while the film’s antisemitic subject matter is timely, ultimately Man In The Long Black Coat is a story of redemption with the unravelling of its characters reflecting our human bias.

Litvak, who co-wrote the pic with wife Nina Davidovich Litvak, is best-known for his acclaimed Passover comedy When Do We Eat?, released in 2006. The film, featuring Max Greenfield, Ben Feldman, Shiri Appleby, Michael Lerner, Lesley Ann Warren and Jack Klugman in his final role, is considered a classic by the Jewish community, many of whom have compared it to It’s a Wonderful Life.