‘All That Breathes’ Premiere Date: Shaunak Sen’s Oscar-Nominated Documentary Heading To HBO

HBO has announced that its Academy Award-nominated documentary All That Breathes, from director-producer Shaunak Sen (Cities of Sleep), will premiere on the premium cabler on February 7 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT, and will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

The 2022-2023 awards season favorite follows two brothers who devote their lives to the quixotic effort of protecting the black kite, a majestic bird of prey essential to the ecosystem of New Delhi that has been falling from the sky at alarming rates. Amid environmental toxicity and social unrest, the ‘kite brothers’ spend day and night caring for the creatures in their makeshift avian basement hospital. The film explores the connection between the kites and the Muslim brothers who help them return to the skies, offering a mesmerizing chronicle of inter-species coexistence.

All That Breathes world premiered at Sundance 2022, where it was selected as the Grand Jury Prize winner in World Cinema Documentary Competition, and in May of last year claimed Cannes’ Golden Eye Award, thereby becoming the first film to win the Best Documentary prizes at both leading festivals.

Pic was released theatrically by Submarine Deluxe and Sideshow and has gone on to win Best Documentary Feature at the Gotham Awards; four IDA Awards, including Best Documentary Feature; and two Cinema Eye Honors, including Outstanding Documentary Feature. The film is also nominated for Best Documentary at the Independent Spirit Awards and BAFTA Awards, has secured additional noms from the DGA, PGA and ASC and will compete at the Oscars with fellow HBO Documentary Films title All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Neon), as well as Fire of Love (Neon/Nat Geo), A House Made of Splinters (POV) and the HBO Max and CNN Films-produced Navalny for Warner Bros.

Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer produced All That Breathes, with David Guy Elisco and Sean B. Carroll exec producing, Florrie Priest co-producing, and Sam Stanley and Guy Horlock serving as associate producers.