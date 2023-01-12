Noah Hawley’s FX ‘Alien’ Series Gearing Up For Production This Year – TCA

Noah Hawley’s long awaited Alien series will finally begin shooting this year.

“Noah is currently in production on the fifth season of Fargo but he’s in active preproduction on Alien, he’s written scripts,” said FX Boss John Landgraf providing an update at TCA on the long-in-the-works series.

“I think he’s meeting with his production designer in Austin this weekend, gearing up for production this year after he completes the fifth season of Fargo.”

At last year’s virtual TCA winter tour, Landgraf specified that Hawley’s Alien, “takes place before Ripley. It’s the first story that takes place in the Alien franchise on Earth.”

“It takes place on our planet. Right near the end of this century we’re in — so 70-odd years from now,” added Landgraf then.

“Ripley won’t be a part of it or any of the other characters of Alien other than the alien itself,” the exec said.

Hawley’s Alien series was first announced during the pandemic at the Disney Investor Day in December 2020.

The latest installment of Fargo is set in 2019, and asks the question: when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?

The series stars Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris, and Richa Moorjani. David Rysdahl, Sam Spruell, Jessica Pohly, Dave Foley and Nick Gomez.