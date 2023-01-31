‘Alien Files: Reopened’: Next Series From ‘Top Secret UFO Projects Declassified’ Producer Set For History And AMC In Europe

EXCLUSIVE: The truth is out there – and it’s headed to History in the UK and AMC Network’s European channels.

The pair are among buyers of Alien Files: Reopened, an eight-part doc series from Top Secret UFO Projects Declassifed maker Big Media about extra-terrestrial encounters and UFO sightings.

AMC Networks International’s deal covers Spain, Portugal, Poland and Romania. Also on board are NTV in Germany, Slovakia TV and Czech TV.

With the pre-buyers in place, production set to begin to Slovakia.

The series will take viewers inside the process of how UFO sightings and reported encounters are analyzed by scientists, government intelligence and military experts, and then investigated to answer if any real threats are posed to national security.

“For Alien Files: Reopened we are using the same investigative techniques developed and utilized by top experts in science and military intelligence,” said Danny Wilk, President of New York-based Big Media Holdings. “This is our third series in the UFO and unexplained phenomena space and we have really dug deep to find the top experts and historical records to bring audiences the most accurate and compelling information to date. It’s a topic that is engaging to viewers all over the world.”

Top Secret UFO Projects Declassified was a top 10-ranked series for Netflix. Producer Big Media has made more than 70 unscripted shows and has a catalog of around 300 series and 2,000 hours.