Former Turner Executive Alexis Booth Joins Kapital Entertainment As Head Of Casting

EXCLUSIVE: Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment has hired longtime Turner casting executive Alexis Booth as head of casting. Her first day is today.

She will be working closely with the other department heads at Kapital: Traci Myman (BA), Michael Lohmann (Production) as well as Brian Morewitz and Melanie Frankel (Creative).

“We are so excited that Alexis chose to partner with Kapital,” Kaplan said. “She has an amazing eye for talent but also understands the nuances and the respect we must have for our creative partners when making deals in this multichannel universe. What a great way to start 2023!”

Booth began her career working as a production staff member on shows such as Scrubs and Desperate Housewives before segueing to television casting. She worked in Scott Genkinger & Deborah George’s office on Breakout Kings and Gigantic. Booth then moved to feature films with Roger Mussenden & Jeremy Rich to cast X-Men: First Class and Jack and Jill.

In 2011, she transitioned to TNT and TBS, where she rose through the executive ranks and oversaw casting for nearly a decade, managing projects such as Snowpiercer, The Alienist, The Last Ship, Major Crimes, The Last O.G., Wrecked, and People of Earth.

With the launch of HBO Max, Booth also managed casting for The Flight Attendant and Made for Love before leaving the company in 2020. She most recently worked as a casting director on several television pilots and films for cable and streaming platforms.