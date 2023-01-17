Amazon’s Alex Cross Series Adds Sharon Taylor In Recasting

EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Taylor (Fire Country) has joined the cast of the Amazon Original series Cross, which stars Aldis Hodge in the role of Alex Cross.

Taylor will portray Lt. Oracene Massey and replaces the originally cast Karen LeBlanc, who exited due to scheduling conflicts, Deadline hears.

Lt. Massey is Alex’s immediate superior at the Metro PD. She is a tireless self-promoter who understands that advancement doesn’t always have anything to do with catching the bad guys, but with pleasing those higher up. In the series, she is pregnant.

From Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, Cross is described as a complex and twisted thriller created by producer and writer Ben Watkins and based on the best-selling Alex Cross book series by James Patterson.

Alex is a detective and forensic psychologist, uniquely capable of digging into the psyches of killers and their victims, in order to identify — and ultimately capture — the murderers. He is brilliant, flawed, and full of contradictions. A doting father and family man, Cross is single-minded to the point of obsession when he hunts killers. He is desperate for love, but his wife’s murder has left him too damaged to receive it.

The series also stars Ryan Eggold, Isaiah Mustafa, Alona Tal, Johnny Ray Gill, Eloise Mumford, and Siobhan Murphy.

Taylor will next be seen in the Paramount+ series SkyMed and can currently be seen on Fire Country for CBS.

She recently starred in the David E. Kelly series Big Sky during the show’s first season. Additionally, Taylor was a series regular on Season 2 of Netflix’s Altered Carbon, as well as the Apple TV+ series, See, opposite Jason Momoa.

Taylor is repped by Play Management and Link Entertainment.