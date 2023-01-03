Al Roker To Return To ‘Today’ This Week After Recovery From Health Issues

Al Roker will return to Today on Friday after an extended absence due to health issues.

“He’ll be right here in Studio 1A. This is his place. He’ll be in his seat right where he belongs,” co-anchor Hoda Kotb announced on Tuesday. Craig Melvin, who co-hosts 3rd Hour of Today with Roker, said they they will be back together.

Last month, Roker appeared virtually on the news show, describing his medical issues as a “tough slog” and telling viewers, “I’m not going to deny it. This has been the hardest one yet — and you know I’ve had my share of surgeries.”

Roker was first hospitalized in November for blood clots in his lungs and leg. He was released on Thanksgiving day, but returned a short time later due to complications. He was released again on Dec. 8.

His absence forced him to bow out of coverage of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, marking the first time in 25 years he has done so. He also missed the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting.

“I’ve got a number of issues, but I feel good, I feel strong, and every day I feel a little bit better,” he said last month. “I made dinner last night. I just feel like this is going to be a little bit of a slog, but there are a lot of people who have to deal with a lot more with a lot fewer resources. I’m very fortunate and very blessed to be able to have the resources I’ve had.”