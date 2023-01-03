You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Former Turner Executive Alexis Booth Joins Kapital Entertainment As Head Of Casting

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Jeremy Renner In "Tragic Accident" With Sno-Cat, Local Sheriff Says; ‘Avengers’ Star Wasn't "Impaired"
Read the full story

‘Agatha: Coven Of Chaos’: Debra Jo Rupp Joins ‘WandaVision’ Marvel Spinoff For Disney+

Debra Jo Rupp, Kathryn Hahn and Elizabeth Olsen in 'WandaVision'
Debra Jo Rupp, Kathryn Hahn and Elizabeth Olsen in 'WandaVision' Courtesy/Disney

EXCLUSIVE: That ’70s Show and That ’90s Show star Debra Jo Rupp has been added to Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Disney+/Marvel WandaVision spinoff series headlined by Kathryn Hahn, sources tell Deadline.

In addition to Hahn, who is reprising her WandaVision role as bad gal Agatha Harkness, Rupp joins male lead Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata and Patti LuPone. Emma Caulfield Ford also is said to be reprising her character of Dottie from WandaVision.

No details about Rupp’s role are revealed but it’s safe to assume that she may be reprising her WandaVision role as Mrs. Hart, which she played in five episodes of the original series. A rep for Marvel declined comment.

WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer serves as writer and executive producer on the spinoff.

Rupp is best known for her role as beloved mom Kitty Forman on the long-running sitcom That 70s Show. She currently stars and executive produces the spinoff series, That 90s Show, which premieres on Netflix on January 19, reprising her role alongside fellow That ’70s Show alum Kurtwood Smith. She is repped by Artists & Representatives and manager, Wright Entertainment.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

2 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad