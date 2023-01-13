You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

President Joe Biden To Deliver State Of The Union Address On February 7

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Focus Lands Amy Winehouse Pic Starring Marisa Abela; Sam Taylor-Johnson To Direct; First-Look Photo
Read the full story

‘Aftersun’ Breakout Frankie Corio Signs With WME

Frankie Corio Darren Gerrish/Getty Images

EXCLUSIVE: Rising-star Frankie Corio has signed with WME for representation. Corio is coming off her star-making performance in A24’s Aftersun opposite Paul Mescal. The role has earned critical acclaim as well as several accolades including a Critics Choice Award for Best Young Actress as well as an honor from the London Film Critics Circle for Best Young Performer.

The film has also received eight BAFTA nominations as well as British Independent Film Award for Best British Independent Film.

Next up, she has the Lionsgate pic Bagman, which bows this summer and also starred Sam Claflin. She is also repped by the Artists Partnership.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad