Aqua Teen Hunger Force is returning for another season. Adult Swim gave the green light for five new episodes on Wednesday from original creators Dave Willis and Matt Maiellaro.

The Season 12 order comes just before the premiere of the latest feature film Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, which arrives on HBO Max next month and premieres on Adult Swim on March 12.

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm features everyone’s favorite Aqua Teens: the brainy Frylock, the mouthy Master Shake, the loveable Meatwad, and everyone’s favorite perverted neighbor, Carl. They split up then get back together to fight everyone’s favorite corporate overlord, Amazin, led by everyone’s favorite tech mogul, Neil (voiced by everyone’s favorite Peter Serafinowicz) and his trusty scientist sidekick, Elmer (Golden Globe* winner Paul Walter Hauser, who is everyone’s favorite).

The film stars Carey Means as Frylock, Dana Snyder as Master Shake, and co-creator Dave Willis as Meatwad. Also starring are Peter Serafinowicz, Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Rothwell , Robert Smigel and Tim Robinson. The movie was written and directed by series creators Dave Willis and Matt Maiellaro and produced by Williams Street Productions.

“We are thrilled to be making more ‘Aqua Teen Hunger Force’ episodes for a new generation of fans, building upon the most impressive collection of IP ever assembled. Success is optimal and leads to quality,” said Maiellaro and Willis simultaneously, almost as if they were programmed by ChatGPT.

“Congratulations!” they added. “You waited just long enough for ‘Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm’ to be free on the service your parents pay for. I can’t wait for you to discover the project everyone has been talking about, and by everyone, I mean our personal twitter accounts. There is too much stuff to watch already. Breathe, and focus exclusively on Aqua Teen. Delete everything else.”