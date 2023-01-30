Adeola Role Signs With The Rosenzweig Group

EXCLUSIVE: Adeola Role, who can currently be seen as a series regular on Fox’s character-driven police procedural Alert, has signed with The Rosenzweig Group for management in all areas.

Role portrays Kemi alongside Dania Ramirez and Scott Caan on Alert, a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU). The series, from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, is currently winding up its first season.

Role’s additional credits include The Good Fight, Blue Bloods, The Last O.G., The Blacklist and Pose. On Broadway, Role was recently seen in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. She also recently starred in the Off-Broadway production of On Sugarland at New York Theatre Workshop.

Role continues to be repped by Stewart Talent.

The Rosenzweig Group is a management and production company founded by Marni Rosenzweig in 2018. Up next for the company on the production side is the feature Time Alone, starring Clayton Cardenas and Taraji P. Henson, which it will produce alongside Escape Artists and Oakhurst Entertainment.