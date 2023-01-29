Adama Niane Dies: ‘Lupin’, ‘Baise-Moi’ & ‘Get In’ Actor Was 56

Adama Niane, the French actor from Baise-Moi, Get In and Lupin, has died. He was 56.

Omar Sy, who co-starred with Niane in the Netflix series Lupin, shared a message on Twitter following news of the actor’s death.

“I extend my deep condolences to the loved ones of Adama Niane, an immense actor alongside whom I had the chance and the pleasure of playing,” Sy wrote in French. “A man of rare benevolence… May his soul rest in peace.”

J’adresse mes profondes condoléances aux proches d’Adama Niane, immense acteur au côté duquel j’ai eu la chance et le plaisir de jouer.

Un homme d’une bienveillance rare…Que son âme puisse reposer en paix. pic.twitter.com/aGdhYMf4gG — Omar Sy (@OmarSy) January 29, 2023

A cause for his death has not been reported at the moment. Get In film director Olivier Abbou also shared news of Niane’s death on social media.

Related Story Annie Wersching Mourned By Shocked Hollywood And Fans - Reactions

“It is with immense sadness that I learned of the passing of Adam Niane, with whom I had the pleasure of working on the 2 seasons of Maroni and Fury,” Abbou posted in French on Instagram. “We haven’t left each other for 4 years, sharing intense human and artistic adventures at the end of the world, Guyana, St Pierre and Miquelon and even Lille (that is! ). He was engaged, lit, whole, talented, powerful. He was my hero, a friend, and an accomplice.

Go in peace.”

Niane was born in Paris on August 23, 1966, according to IMDB. His last credit was in the limited series L’île aux 30 cercueils in 2022 where he played Yannick Lantry. Niane’s other television series credits included Alex Hugo (2021), Lupin (2021), Maroni (2018-2021), Sam (2019-2021), Inhuman Resources (2020), Prise au piège (2019), Troubled Waters (2019) and La Mante (2017), to name a few.

Films in which Niane participated include Felicità (2020), The Bare Necessity (2019), Gang of the Caribbean (2016), SK1 (2014) and Baise-moi (2000), to name a few.