Adam Schiff Enters Race For U.S. Senate

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has entered the race for U.S. Senate in what looks to be a hotly contested intra-party battle in California in anticipation that Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) won’t run for another term.

“Our democracy is at great risk. Because GOP leaders care more about power than anything else,” Schiff said in a Twitter post. “And because our economy isn’t working for millions of hard working Americans.”

Schiff joins Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) in the race, with Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) also planning to run. Feinstein has not said what her plans are, but there is expectation that she will not be in the race.

All the candidates are expected to heavily court Hollywood donors, tapping longtime connections from their congressional campaigns. Schiff, whose district covers areas of Burbank, Hollywood and West Hollywood, has gained a national platform for his role on the January 6th Committee and on the House Intelligence Committee during investigations of Donald Trump. New House Speaker Kevin McCarthy this week stripped Schiff of his intelligence committee post, something that Schiff said was retribution for leading the impeachment of Trump.

Porter, who announced her campaign earlier this month, took office in 2019 and quickly gained a reputation for her hard hitting questions during congressional hearings, often using a whiteboard. That has made her a progressive star as she has targeted Wall Street officials and corporate CEOs.

Meanwhile, the race for Schiff’s seat is expected to draw a crowded field of candidates. Ben Savage, the former star of Boy Meets World, has already announced a run.

More to come.