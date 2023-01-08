Adam Rich Dies: Youngest Child On TV’s ‘Eight Is Enough’ Was 54

(L - R) "Eight Is Enough" actors Jimmy Van Patten, Connie Needham, Dianne Kay, Laurie Walters and Adam Rich attend the Los Angeles premiere of the musical "Hello Dolly" at the Pantages Theatre on January 30, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Adam Rich, best known for starring in the television drama-comedy Eight Is Enough, has died. He was 54.

He died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. No cause of death has been revealed, but no foul play is suspected.

The Eight Is Enough series followed the Bradford family, which consisted of eight children. It detailed their life as they date, grow, marry and had children themselves. Rich portrayed Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son.

The ABC show, which also starred Dick Van Patten, Lani O’Grady, Connie Needham, and Grant Goodeve, ran from 1977 to 1981.

Rich’s other TV credits included Code Red, Dungeons & Dragons,S mall Wonder, St. Elsewhere and Baywatch.

He was arrested in 1991 for smashing a pharmacy window to obtain drugs – and was bailed out by his former TV dad, Van Patten.

There ensued years of rehab, but Rich was arrested again in 2002 on charges of driving under the influence after nearly striking a California Highway Patrol car.

His final credits include a cameo in the David Spade movie Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star, in addition to one episode of Reel Comedy where he played Crocodile Dundee. Both were released in 2003.

No information on survivors or memorial plans was immediately available.