Adam Pally Joins Maria Bakalova, David Strathairn In Sci-Fi Dramedy ‘O Horizon’

EXCLUSIVE: Adam Pally (Happy Endings) will play a major role in the sci-fi dramedy O Horizon, from O.G. filmmaker Madeleine Sackler, which wrapped production last fall. He’s set to star alongside a previously announced pair of Oscar nominees: Maria Bakalova and David Strathairn.

Pic follows Abby (Bakalova), a brilliant, young neuroscientist who has recently lost her father, Warren (Strathairn), and drowns her grief by spending her days working with a monkey named Dorey. Abby meets a programmer, Sam (Pally), who has created a technology that reconnects Abby with her beloved father. Her relationship with her digitized dad then forces her to re-examine everything from her romantic relationships to her life’s work.

Producers on O Horizon are Joseph Cross, Audrey Tommassini and Paul Nelson. CAA Media Finance is representing worldwide rights.

Pally is an actor, writer, producer and comedian perhaps best known for starring in the beloved sitcom Happy Endings, which aired on ABC for three seasons between 2011 and 2013. He’s also been seen on such series as True Story with Ed & Randall, The Mandalorian, The Mindy Project and Kroll Show, as well as Star Trek: Lower Decks, Solar Opposites and many more in the animated arena. Notable big-screen credits include both Sonic the Hedgehog films and Dirty Grandpa, as well as such acclaimed indies as Band Aid, The Little Hours and Don’t Think Twice.

