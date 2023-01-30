‘Acapulco’ Renewed For Season 3 At Apple

Apple TV+ has renewed the bilingual comedy series Acapulco for a 10-episode third season. Production is set to begin this spring.

In Season 3 of the series inspired by the 3Pas Studios and Pantelion Films’ feature How to Be A Latin Lover, it’s a time of reconciling past mistakes and exciting new beginnings. In the present story, older Maximo (Eugenio Derbez) finds himself returning to a Las Colinas he no longer recognizes. While in 1985, younger Maximo continues his climb up the ladder of success while potentially jeopardizing all the relationships he’s worked so hard to build…

“We at 3Pas Studios are thankful to Apple TV+, the perfect home for Acapulco, along with our production partner Lionsgate, filmmakers, and cast and crew,” said star and executive producer Eugenio Derbez. “We have always believed that the stories we tell about our communities and cultures can resonate with global audiences, so crank up the AC, it’s about to get a lot hotter at Las Colinas Resort.”

The upcoming third season will be showrun by Sam Laybourne. In addition to Derbez, the Acapulco ensemble cast returning includes Enrique Arrizon, Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar, Camila Perez, Chord Overstreet, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro, Jessica Collins, Rafael Cebrián, Carlos Corona, and Regina Orozco.

Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

“We’ve seen an overwhelming response from audiences all over the world who have fallen in love with Acapulco,” said Morgan Wandell, head of international programming for Apple TV+. “Eugenio, Austin, Ben, Eric, Kim, and the talented cast and crew behind ‘Acapulco’ have created a feel-good show that has a lot of heart, emotion, and laughs, and we can’t wait to bring even more of that into season three.”

Acapulco is created by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros, and Jason Shuman. Winsberg also serves as executive producer alongside Derbez, Ben Odell, and co-executive producer Sonia Almanza Gambaro for 3Pas Studios; director Jay Karas; Eric and Kim Tannenbaum along with Jason Wang for The Tannenbaum Company.

The project is produced for Apple by Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios, Zihuatanejo Productions, and The Tannenbaum Company.