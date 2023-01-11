‘Abbott Elementary’ Scores Season 3 Renewal At ABC

Abbott Elementary is getting another go at ABC. The comedy series has been renewed for a third season.

The news comes during ABC’s Television Critics Association panel, just a day after Season 1 scored three Golden Globe wins at Tuesday night’s ceremony, including acting honors for Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams.

The Emmy winning series is currently in its second season, which returned on January 4. Season 2 has averaged a 3.58 rating in the advertiser-targeted 18-49 demographic after 35 days of multi-platform viewing, which is a 31% increase from Season 1, according to ABC. It’s also up 13% in viewership, delivering an average of 9.1M viewers per episode in MP35.

“This renewal is a richly deserved feather in the cap of Quinta Brunson, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Randall Einhorn, as well as the rest of the cast and crew of Abbott Elementary. Each week, this talented group of artists celebrates true unsung heroes — public school teachers. And for some extra icing on the renewal cake, our favorite group of teachers was honored this morning with two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and last night with three Golden Globe Awards. Abbott Elementaryis the gift that keeps on giving, and I look forward to many more magnificent episodes of this brilliant, authentic, and just plain funny series,” said Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group, which produces Abbott Elementary.

Abbott Elementary follows a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

Brunson created the series and stars as Janine Teagues, alongside Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, William Stanford Davis, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Brunson also executive produces the series. Additional executive producers are Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, and Randall Einhorn.

In a new episode airing Wednesday, the Abbott Elementary faculty find themselves learning lessons in teamwork during a day of touchdowns and missed plays. Two of Janine’s students aren’t getting along in class, leading her to seek advice from her colleagues on how to help repair their friendship. Meanwhile, Melissa and Ava plot to bring down Mr. Johnson in fantasy football.