AAFCA Awards Winners List Includes Angela Bassett, Jeremy Pope & Gina Prince-Bythewood’s ‘The Woman King’

The African American Film Critics Association on Monday revealed winners of its 14th annual AAFCA Awards honoring the best in film. The Woman King, Till, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery each won a pair of awards.

Among the honors, The Woman King was named the year’s best picture, with the film’s Gina Prince-Bythewood named best director. Danielle Deadwyler (Till) and Jeremy Pope (The Inspection) were named best actress and actor. Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway) won the supporting prizes.

Special achievement honorees include Till, which received the Impact Award, and Antoine Fuqua and Will Smith receiving the Beacon Award for Emancipation.

“AAFCA is deeply honored to recognize some of the most captivating films and performances of the year,” said AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson. “These thought-provoking stories of strength, determination and courage lift us and entertain us. It’s an honor to recognize the incredible, visionary work both in front of and behind the camera of this year’s AAFCA Award winners.”

A ceremony to honor the winners is set for March 1 at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills.

Winners are voted on by AAFCA’s 100-plus members. The organization, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2023, will be announcing additional special events and programming in the coming months.

Here’s the full list of 2023 winners:

Best Picture

The Woman King



Best Director

Gina Prince-Bythewood

The Woman King



Best Actor

Jeremy Pope

The Inspection



Best Actress:

Danielle Deadwyler

Till



Best Supporting Actor

Brian Tyree Henry

Causeway



Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever



Emerging Face

Jaylin Hall

Till & Bruiser



Emerging Filmmaker

Carey Williams

Emergency



Best Independent Feature

Nanny



Best Animated Feature

Wendell & Wild



Best Documentary

Sidney



Best Ensemble

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery



Best Writing

Rian Johnson

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)



Best International Feature:

Saint Omer



Best Song

“Lift Me Up”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever



Best Live Action Short

We Cry Together



Best Animated Short

New Moon

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT HONOREES

Impact Award

Till



The Innovator Award

Composer Michael Abels

Nope



Building Change Award

Production Designer Hannah Beachler

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever



The Beacon Award

Antoine Fuqua and Will Smith

Emancipation



The Ashley Boone Award

Producer, Nate Moore

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever