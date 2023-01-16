Skip to main content
AAFCA Awards Winners List Includes Angela Bassett, Jeremy Pope & Gina Prince-Bythewood’s ‘The Woman King’

African American Film Critics Association

The African American Film Critics Association on Monday revealed winners of its 14th annual AAFCA Awards honoring the best in film. The Woman King, Till, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery each won a pair of awards.

Among the honors, The Woman King was named the year’s best picture, with the film’s Gina Prince-Bythewood named best director. Danielle Deadwyler (Till) and Jeremy Pope (The Inspection) were named best actress and actor. Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway) won the supporting prizes.

Special achievement honorees include Till, which received the Impact Award, and Antoine Fuqua and Will Smith receiving the Beacon Award for Emancipation.

“AAFCA is deeply honored to recognize some of the most captivating films and performances of the year,” said AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson. “These thought-provoking stories of strength, determination and courage lift us and entertain us. It’s an honor to recognize the incredible, visionary work both in front of and behind the camera of this year’s AAFCA Award winners.”

A ceremony to honor the winners is set for March 1 at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills.

Winners are voted on by AAFCA’s 100-plus members. The organization, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2023, will be announcing additional special events and programming in the coming months.

Here’s the full list of 2023 winners:

Best Picture
The Woman King

Best Director
Gina Prince-Bythewood
The Woman King

Best Actor
Jeremy Pope
The Inspection

Best Actress:
Danielle Deadwyler
Till

Best Supporting Actor
Brian Tyree Henry
Causeway

Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Emerging Face
Jaylin Hall
Till & Bruiser

Emerging Filmmaker
Carey Williams
Emergency

Best Independent Feature
Nanny

Best Animated Feature
Wendell & Wild

Best Documentary
Sidney

Best Ensemble
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best Writing
Rian Johnson
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)

Best International Feature:
Saint Omer

Best Song
“Lift Me Up”
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Live Action Short
We Cry Together

Best Animated Short
New Moon

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT HONOREES

Impact Award
Till

The Innovator Award
Composer Michael Abels
Nope

Building Change Award
Production Designer Hannah Beachler
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The Beacon Award
Antoine Fuqua and Will Smith
Emancipation

The Ashley Boone Award
Producer, Nate Moore
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

