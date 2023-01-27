A3 Artists Agency Promotes Four, Moves Adam Loria and Samantha Schmidt To Senior Agents

EXCLUSIVE: Talent and Literary focused A3 Artists Agency has promoted four employees.

Adam Loria and Samantha Schmidt rise from agents to senior agents, and Stephanie Nolan and Sydnie Rowland were upped from coordinators to agents within the Alternative Programming, Digital Media, Licensing & Branding division. Their new roles are effective immediately.

All four have are part of a division which has grown from just two people in 2014 and now boasts 50 team members, representing over 300 creators Each will primarily focus on digital creators and the monetization of the talents’ platforms, as well as the expansion of their businesses off-platform and into traditional entertainment.

Adam Loria has been with the agency since 2017, initially serving as an assistant before making the leap to agent in 2020. Loria’s clients include Lance Bass, Rod Thill, Hunter Woodall, Tara Davis-Woodall and others, for whom he manages brand partnership deals and crossover to traditional media. Additionally, as senior agent, Loria will continue to oversee A3’s podcast initiative. He is based in Los Angeles.

Samantha Schmidt began in the Commercial division before transitioning to the Digital team in 2018. Schmidt’s clients, who have a large following in the family, lifestyle and sports sectors, include Brooke & Marco Hall (30 million combined followers), Abbie & Josh Herbert (20 million combined followers) Nick & Sienna (16 million combined followers) among others. She has secured brand deal partnerships for clients with Apple, Fenty, Marc Jacobs, Hugo Boss, Swarovski, Fendi, Amazon, Google, Disney, Target, Lululemon, Starbucks, Estee Lauder, L’Oreal, Alo Yoga and more. She is based in New York.

Stephanie Nolan joined A3 Artists Agency on the Alternative team in 2019 as an assistant, working up to unscripted coordinator in 2021 and then digital coordinator in early 2022. She is cultivating a roster full of up-and-coming digital-first talent. Prior to A3, she graduated from Binghamton University with a degree in Cinema and worked at Zan Casting, NYLON Magazine, and Optomen Productions. She is based in New York.

Sydnie Rowland joined the agency in 2020 as a digital and podcast assistant, working her way up to digital coordinator in 2022. She is building a roster of emerging talent looking to diversify their digital footprint. Prior to A3, Rowland graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree in Public Relations and has prior experience in social media strategy, event coordination, and philanthropic development. She is based in Los Angeles.

“During their quick rise from coordinator to agent, and agent to senior agent respectively, Stephanie, Sydnie, Adam and Samantha have continually demonstrated the kind of innovative thinking that we value at A3, elevating their clients’ brands and careers in such a hugely successful way,” said Brian Cho, President of A3 Artists Agency.