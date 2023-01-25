Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Cate Blanchett & Zar Amir-Ebrahimi Discuss Sundance Pic ‘Shayda’ & Its Iranian Perspective: “It’s Important To Let Women Talk About Themselves And Make Movies About Their Own Female Journey”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

WGA Awards Film Nominations: ‘Everything Everywhere’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘The Menu’, ‘Nope’ & More
Read the full story

A24 In Talks To Acquire Hot Sundance Title ‘Talk To Me’

'Talk To Me'

Another hot Sundance title looks to be off the table as Deadline has confirmed that A24 is in exclusive talks for the supernatural horror thriller Talk To Me from directing duo Danny & Michael Philippou.

While a deal has not closed sources say it is in the high seven-figure range for buzzy title that gained momentum following its Saturday night Midnight premiere.

Produced bb Samantha Jennings and Kristina Ceyton of Causeway Films, who produced horror hit The Babadook, with Bankside Films handling worldwide sales, the pic is set in the world where conjuring spirits has become the latest party craze, the film follows Mia (Sophie Wilde) s determined to get a piece of the otherworldly action in order to be distracted on the eve of her Mother’s death. When her group of friends gathers for another unruly séance with the mysterious embalmed hand that promises a direct line to the spirits, they’re unprepared for the consequences of bending the rules through prolonged contact. As the boundary between worlds collapses and disturbing supernatural visions increasingly haunt Mia, she rushes to undo the horrific damage before it’s irreversible.

Variety was first to report the talks.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad