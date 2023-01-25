A24 In Talks To Acquire Hot Sundance Title ‘Talk To Me’

Another hot Sundance title looks to be off the table as Deadline has confirmed that A24 is in exclusive talks for the supernatural horror thriller Talk To Me from directing duo Danny & Michael Philippou.

While a deal has not closed sources say it is in the high seven-figure range for buzzy title that gained momentum following its Saturday night Midnight premiere.

Produced bb Samantha Jennings and Kristina Ceyton of Causeway Films, who produced horror hit The Babadook, with Bankside Films handling worldwide sales, the pic is set in the world where conjuring spirits has become the latest party craze, the film follows Mia (Sophie Wilde) s determined to get a piece of the otherworldly action in order to be distracted on the eve of her Mother’s death. When her group of friends gathers for another unruly séance with the mysterious embalmed hand that promises a direct line to the spirits, they’re unprepared for the consequences of bending the rules through prolonged contact. As the boundary between worlds collapses and disturbing supernatural visions increasingly haunt Mia, she rushes to undo the horrific damage before it’s irreversible.

