27 Golden Globe Nominees Were No-Shows

While HFPA president made a short late in the program speech about how the organization has righted the ship, it is worth noting that 27 of those nominated for Golden Globes did not show up last night, by our count. There were valid excuses for some like Kevin Costner and Jeff Bridges who were held back because of flooding in Santa Barbara. But it is certainly plausible that others thought it best to sit out the 80th installment of the scandalized awards show.
Here’s the list of those we marked absent:
Cate Blanchett – WINNER
Kevin Costner – WINNER
Amanda Seyfried – WINNER
Zendaya – WINNER
Jeff Bridges
Olivia Colman
Daniel Craig
Adam Driver
Ralph Fiennes
Colin Firth
Brendan Fraser
Bill Hader
Hugh Jackman
Laura Linney
John Lithgow
Diego Luna
Lesley Manville
Steve Martin
Carey Mulligan
Bill Nighy
Aubrey Plaza
Jonathan Pryce
Julia Roberts
Martin Short
Imelda Staunton
Emma Thompson
John Turturro
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.