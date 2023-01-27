You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

As Oscar Nomination Voting Nears, Documentary Films from India Gain Prominence On The Global Stage  

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

DGA Awards Noms: Spielberg, Field, Kosinski, McDonagh & The Daniels
Read the full story

27 Golden Globe Nominees Were No-Shows

Golden globe Awards logo

While HFPA president made a short late in the program speech about how the organization has righted the ship, it is worth noting that 27 of those nominated for Golden Globes did not show up last night, by our count. There were valid excuses for some like Kevin Costner and Jeff Bridges who were held back because of flooding in Santa Barbara. But it is certainly plausible that others thought it best to sit out the 80th installment of the scandalized awards show.

Here’s the list of those we marked absent:
Cate Blanchett – WINNER
Kevin Costner – WINNER
Amanda Seyfried – WINNER
Zendaya – WINNER
Jeff Bridges
Olivia Colman
Daniel Craig
Adam Driver
Ralph Fiennes
Colin Firth
Brendan Fraser
Bill Hader
Hugh Jackman
Laura Linney
John Lithgow
Diego Luna
Lesley Manville
Steve Martin
Carey Mulligan
Bill Nighy
Aubrey Plaza
Jonathan Pryce
Julia Roberts
Martin Short
Imelda Staunton
Emma Thompson
John Turturro

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

6 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad