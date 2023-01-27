27 Golden Globe Nominees Were No-Shows

While HFPA president made a short late in the program speech about how the organization has righted the ship, it is worth noting that 27 of those nominated for Golden Globes did not show up last night, by our count. There were valid excuses for some like Kevin Costner and Jeff Bridges who were held back because of flooding in Santa Barbara. But it is certainly plausible that others thought it best to sit out the 80th installment of the scandalized awards show.

Here’s the list of those we marked absent:

Cate Blanchett – WINNER

Kevin Costner – WINNER

Amanda Seyfried – WINNER

Zendaya – WINNER

Jeff Bridges

Olivia Colman

Daniel Craig

Adam Driver

Ralph Fiennes

Colin Firth

Brendan Fraser

Bill Hader

Hugh Jackman

Laura Linney

John Lithgow

Diego Luna

Lesley Manville

Steve Martin

Carey Mulligan

Bill Nighy

Aubrey Plaza

Jonathan Pryce

Julia Roberts

Martin Short

Imelda Staunton

Emma Thompson

John Turturro