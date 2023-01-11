SAG Awards Nominations: The Complete List

The Screen Actors Guild unveiled nominations Wednesday for its 29th annual SAG Awards as the movie awards season arrives full-steam, coming the same week as last night’s Golden Globes and Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards.

The marquee ensemble film award category this year features Paramount’s Babylon, Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin, A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, Universal’s The Fabelmans and United Artists’ Women Talking. Banshees and Fabelmans are having a good week, having taken the top film prizes at last night’s Globes.

Other notable nominees this morning on the film side included several who have been making waves already this season: Cate Blanchett joined Michelle Yeoh, Viola Davis Ana de Armas and Danielle Deadwyler in the lead actress race, while in the actor category, Austin Butler, Colin Farrell and Brendan Fraser are joined by Bill Nighy and Adam Sandler, the latter for Hustle.

Last year, the SAG Awards helped launch several eventual Oscar winners, picking CODA in its marquee cast ensemble category along with Jessica Chastain, Will Smith, Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur who all took home Academy Awards.

The SAG Awards made a little news about that February date earlier this morning, when it was announced that Netflix has come aboard to stream the show on its platform beginning in 2024, replacing longtime home TNT and TBS. For this year, the ceremony will stream on Netflix’s YouTube channel.

After today’s SAG noms, the winners in the guild’s 15 acting categories will be revealed Sunday, February 26 during a ceremony at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Here’s the full list of 2023 nominees:

MOTION PICTURES

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett

Viola Davis

Ana de Armas

Danielle Deadwyler

Michelle Yeoh

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler

Colin Farrell

Brendan Fraser

Bill Nighy

Adam Sandler

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett

Hong Chau

Kerry Condon

Jamie Lee Curtis

Stephanie Hsu

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Paul Dano

Brendan Gleeson

Barry Keoghan

Ke Huy Quan

Eddie Redmayne

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

TELEVISION

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge

Elizabeth Debicki

Julia Garner

Laura Linney

Zendaya

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks

Jason Bateman

Jeff Bridges

Bob Odenkirk

Adam Scott

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate

Rachel Brosnahan

Quinta Brunson

Jenna Ortega

Jean Smart

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan

Bill Hader

Steve Martin

Martin Short

Jeremy Allen White

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carell

Taron Edgerton

Sam Elliott

Paul Walter Houser

Evan Peters

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Hunt

Jessica Chastain

Julia Garner

Niecy Nash-Betts

Amanda Seyfried

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Andor

The Boys

House of the Dragon

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Stranger Things