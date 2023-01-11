SAG Awards Nominations: The Complete List

The Screen Actors Guild unveiled nominations Wednesday for its 29th annual SAG Awards as the movie awards season arrives full-steam, coming the same week as last night’s Golden Globes and Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards.
The marquee ensemble film award category this year features Paramount’s Babylon, Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin, A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, Universal’s The Fabelmans and United Artists’ Women Talking. Banshees and Fabelmans are having a good week, having taken the top film prizes at last night’s Globes.
Other notable nominees this morning on the film side included several who have been making waves already this season: Cate Blanchett joined Michelle Yeoh, Viola Davis Ana de Armas and Danielle Deadwyler in the lead actress race, while in the actor category, Austin Butler, Colin Farrell and Brendan Fraser are joined by Bill Nighy and Adam Sandler, the latter for Hustle.
Last year, the SAG Awards helped launch several eventual Oscar winners, picking CODA in its marquee cast ensemble category along with Jessica Chastain, Will Smith, Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur who all took home Academy Awards.
The SAG Awards made a little news about that February date earlier this morning, when it was announced that Netflix has come aboard to stream the show on its platform beginning in 2024, replacing longtime home TNT and TBS. For this year, the ceremony will stream on Netflix’s YouTube channel.
After today’s SAG noms, the winners in the guild’s 15 acting categories will be revealed Sunday, February 26 during a ceremony at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.
Here’s the full list of 2023 nominees:
MOTION PICTURES
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Women Talking
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett
Viola Davis
Ana de Armas
Danielle Deadwyler
Michelle Yeoh
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Austin Butler
Colin Farrell
Brendan Fraser
Bill Nighy
Adam Sandler
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Angela Bassett
Hong Chau
Kerry Condon
Jamie Lee Curtis
Stephanie Hsu
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Paul Dano
Brendan Gleeson
Barry Keoghan
Ke Huy Quan
Eddie Redmayne
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King
TELEVISION
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
The White Lotus
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge
Elizabeth Debicki
Julia Garner
Laura Linney
Zendaya
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks
Jason Bateman
Jeff Bridges
Bob Odenkirk
Adam Scott
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate
Rachel Brosnahan
Quinta Brunson
Jenna Ortega
Jean Smart
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan
Bill Hader
Steve Martin
Martin Short
Jeremy Allen White
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Steve Carell
Taron Edgerton
Sam Elliott
Paul Walter Houser
Evan Peters
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Emily Hunt
Jessica Chastain
Julia Garner
Niecy Nash-Betts
Amanda Seyfried
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Andor
The Boys
House of the Dragon
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Stranger Things
