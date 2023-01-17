PaleyFest LA: ’Yellowjackets‘, ’Maisel’ & James Corden Round Out Lineup For 40th Edition; ‘The Mandalorian’ To Open

The Paley Center for Media on Tuesday revealed all seven TV series that will take part in the 40th annual PaleyFest LA, which is set to run March 31-April 4 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland.

Disney+’s The Mandalorian (first announced to attend last month with Paramount Network’s Yellowstone and ABC’s Abbott Elementary and Grey’s Anatomy) will be the opening-night panel for the annual TV celebration. The Star Wars series will kick off its night with a special episode screening followed by a Q&A with showrunner/executive producer Jon Favreau and EPs Dave Filoni and Rick Famuyiwa, with other attendees TBD.

The rest of the PaleyFest LA lineup to follow includes Abbott, Yellowstone, Grey’s, CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden, Showtime’s Yellowjackets and Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the latter on closing night. All will feature special screenings or previews ahead of their Q&As.

Not all panelist lineups have been set, but most of the main casts of Abbott, Grey’s (sans Ellen Pompeo for now), Yellowjackets and Maisel are confirmed to attend, along with James Corden for Late Late Show. The Mandalorian has yet to solidify its cast attendees.

The Paley Center said its members and Citi cardmembers will have access to advance ticket sales starting today, with general public tickets going on sale Friday at 9 am PT. More info here.

Below is the schedule with confirmed panelists (who are subject to change). All times PT.

The Mandalorian

Friday, March 31, 7:30 p.m.

Jon Favreau, Showrunner & Executive Producer

Dave Filoni, Executive Producer

Rick Famuyiwa, Executive Producer

Additional panelists TBD

Abbott Elementary

Saturday, April 1, 2 pm

Quinta Brunson, “Janine Teagues,” Creator & Executive Producer

Tyler James Williams, “Gregory Eddie”

Lisa Ann Walter, “Melissa Schemmenti”

Chris Perfetti, “Jacob Hill”

William Stanford Davis, “Mr. Johnson”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Barbara Howard”

Additional panelists TBD

Yellowstone

Saturday, April 1, 7 p.m.

Kevin Costner, Executive Producer, “John Dutton”

Kelly Reilly, “Beth Dutton”

Cole Hauser, “Rip Wheeler”

Luke Grimes, “Kayce Dutton”

Kelsey Asbille, “Monica Dutton”

Wes Bentley, “Jamie Dutton”

Gil Birmingham, “Thomas Rainwater”

Jacki Weaver, “Caroline Warner”

Additional panelists TBD

Grey’s Anatomy

Sunday, April 2, 2 p.m.

Krista Vernoff, Showrunner & Executive Producer

Debbie Allen, Executive Producer, “Catherine Fox”

Chandra Wilson, “Miranda Bailey”

James Pickens, Jr., “Richard Webber”

Kevin McKidd, “Owen Hunt”

Caterina Scorsone, “Amelia Shepherd”

Camilla Luddington, “Jo Wilson”

Kelly McCreary, “Maggie Pierce”

Kim Raver, “Teddy Altman”

Jake Borelli, “Levi Schmitt”

Anthony Hill, “Winston Ndugu”

Alexis Floyd, “Simone Griffith”

Harry Shum, Jr., “Benson ‘Blue’ Kwan”

Adelaide Kane, “Jules Millen”

Midori Francis, “Mika Yasuda”

Niko Terho, “Lucas Adams”

The Late Late Show with James Corden

Sunday, April 2, 7 p.m.

James Corden, Host & Executive Producer

Ben Winston, Executive Producer

Rob Crabbe, Executive Producer

Yellowjackets

Monday, April 3, 7:30 p.m.

Jonathan Lisco, Showrunner & Executive Producer

Ashley Lyle, Showrunner & Executive Producer

Bart Nickerson, Showrunner & Executive Producer

Melanie Lynskey, “Shauna”

Christina Ricci, “Misty”

Juliette Lewis, “Natalie”

Tawny Cypress, “Taissa”

Simone Kessell, “Lottie”

Lauren Ambrose, “Van”

Sophie Nélisse, “Teen Shauna”

Sophie Thatcher, “Teen Natalie”

Samantha Hanratty, “Teen Misty”

Courtney Eaton, “Teen Lottie”

Liv Hewson, “Teen Van”

Steven Krueger, “Ben Scott”

Warren Kole, “Jeff Sadecki”

Kevin Alves, “Teen Travis”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tuesday, April 4, 7:30 p.m.

Amy Sherman-Palladino, Creator, Writer, Director & Executive Producer

Daniel Palladino, Writer, Director & Executive Producer

Rachel Brosnahan, “Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel”

Alex Borstein, “Susie Meyerson”

Tony Shalhoub, “Abe Weissman”

Marin Hinkle, “Rose Weissman”

Michael Zegen, “Joel Maisel”

Kevin Pollak, “Moishe Maisel”

Caroline Aaron, “Shirley Maisel”