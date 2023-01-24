Oscars Snubs & Surprises: Tom Cruise, Viola Davis, Taylor Swift, David Bowie & Women Directors Spurned

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were unveiled this morning, and while for some like Everything Everywhere All At Once, All Quiet On The Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin the race to Oscar glory is on, there are some who never made it off the starting line.

Announced in the pre-dawn hours in Los Angeles by self-described “over caffeinated” past Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and M3gan star Allison Williams, the nominations covered a lot of ground with the blockbusters, streamer offerings and traditional dramas in the mix this year. However, not every contender made it into that nominations mix in the end.

Take a look at our list of the most noteworthy performers and projects that didn’t get any appreciation from the members of the Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences Tuesday — plus, some names that were read out that no one really expected. Also, please tell us who you think we and AMPAS overlooked.

For the calendar, the Jimmy Kimmel hosted 2023 Oscars will be presented on ABC on March 12 at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET

SNUBS

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick took off with a Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay nominations, but the high wattage star that leads the high flying franchise was grounded by the Academy today.

Margot Robbie – Bathed in excess on-screen, the Babylon star was left distinctly outside the walls by AMPAS voters today.

Taylor Swift – Just the idea of the superstar performing on the 95th Academy Awards could have brought in millions of potential viewers to the ratings sagging ceremony. Add to the fact that Swift’s “Carolina” tune from Where the Crawdads Sing fell short with AMPAS after already getting noms from the Golden Globes and Critics Choice, you have to wonder if Oscar voters are tone deaf

Olivia Coleman – Even the beloved past Oscar winner could not turn on the switch on for her Empire of Light performance

David Bowie – Director Brett Morgan snagged an Oscars nomination nearly two decades ago for On The Ropes and his Moonage Daydream documentary homage to the Thin White Duke was a true artistic tour de force about a man who was a true artistic tour de force. Sadly, there was no call from AMPAS Ground Control Tuesday.

The Woman King – Nothing. Nothing for star and past Oscar winner Viola Davis. Nothing for director Gina Maria Prince-Bythewood. BTW: Davis picked up well deserved SAG & BAFTA noms, but today, a complete abdication by AMPAS.

Women Directors – The Sarah Polley helmed Women Talking received a Best Picture nom this morning but Polley was shut out of the Best Director nominations. Aftersun director Charlotte Wells, The Woman King‘s Gina Prince-Bythewood, and Till’s Chinonye Chukwu were also shut out of the boy’s club. Look AMPAS, replicating the Golden Globes disdain is never a good look, and today’s oversight of this plethora of talent is a serious error of judgment,.

Till – The harrowing tale of the 1955 murder of 14-year old Emmet Till by racists and his mother Mamie Till-Mobley fight for justice put a spotlight on a vital piece of our nation’s history. Chinonye Chukwu’s worked behind the camera and Danielle Deadwyler’s performance in front of the camera as Till-Mobley were eye openers. The Academy looked away – and they shouldn’t have.

Will Smith – After the 2022 Best Actor winner’s slap of Chris Rock on-stage and before a stunned audience of millions during last year’s ceremony and the excommunicating fallout, no one seriously expect Smith’s Emancipation role to receive recognition today. However, the fact is the King Richard star was the Best Actor winner last year and to be cold shouldered this year by his peers can only be viewed as a further punishment

SURPRISES

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once was always going to go large with the awards season run that Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan have had, and everyone expected Jamie Lee Curtis to get a nomination. However, even with previous SAG Awards and Critics Choice nods, co-star Hsu was seen as a longshot – not so much now.

Brian Tyree Henry – The past Tony Award nominee raises the stakes and quality of everything he is in, and has already scored an Independent Spirit Award Best Supporting Actor nomination for his Causeway role. Yet, if you had taken his name to the betting office before this morning, the odds would not have looked so good — well AMPAS rolled the dice and it came up deservedly sixes for Henry Tuesday.