Deadline’s Reviews Of The Oscar Best Picture Nominees

Top (L-R) 'Elvis,' 'Everything Everywhere All At Once,' 'All Quiet On The Western Front,' 'The Banshees of Inisherin' and 'Avatar: Way of Water' Bottom (L-R) 'The Fabelmans', 'Tár,' 'Triangle Of Sadness,' 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Women Talking'

The Oscar nominations revealed Tuesday lay out a Best Picture race that encompasses a broad range of films, from box office blockbusters like Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick to a movie that made its debut at a non-traditional awards-launching festival (Everything Everywhere All at Once, at SXSW), a Cannes Palme d’Or winner (Triangle of Sadness) and from fall festival faves like Venice (The Banshees of Inisherin, Tár), Toronto (The Fabelmans, All Quiet on the Western Front) and Telluride (Women Talking). The king has also entered the building with Elvis.

Deadline has been there from the first glimpse of each with its reviews. Click on each title to see how we called ’em.

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Reiner Bajo /© Netflix /Courtesy Everett Collection

A Netflix/Amusement Park Film in co-production with Gunpowder Films in association with Sliding Down Rainbows Entertainment/Anima Pictures Production

Malte Grunert, producer



World premiere: Toronto Film Festival

Release date: October 7, 2022

Deadline’s takeaway: “Why not tell this very German story from a German POV for a change? It is surprising it hasn’t been done before, but it has been done now with a film that looks very polished thanks to fine cinematography from James Friend, production design from Christian M. Goldbeck, and a terrific score by Volker Bertelmann.”

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

A 20th Century Studios Production

James Cameron and Jon Landau, producers



World premiere: London

Release date: December 15, 2022

Deadline’s takeaway: “The film is beautiful, obsessive and eventful, a depiction of a veritable Eden threatened by voraciously destructive forces both natural and man-made. No one who enthused over the original would think of missing this follow-up, which ups the ante for all that is to come, creatively and financially.”

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Jonathan Hession/Searchlight Pictures/Everett Collection

A Blueprint Pictures/Film4/TSG Entertainment Production

Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh



World premiere: Venice Film Festival

Release date: October 20, 2022

Deadline’s takeaway: “Martin McDonagh is up to more deliciously fiendish tricks in The Banshees of Inisherin, a simple and diabolical tale of a friendship’s end shot through with bristling humor and sudden moments of startling violence.”

‘Austin Butler in ”Elvis’ Warner Bros

A Bazmark Production

Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss



World premiere: Cannes Film Festival

Release date: June 23, 2022

Deadline’s takeaway: “There is a lingering undertone that if Presley stuck to his own natural instincts rather than allowing Parker to follow his, things would have been much different. The shrewd nature of this film is not to just to present the man behind the title, but also what the machine behind Elvis really was, and who it was that made it happen.”

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ A24

A Hot Dog Hands Production

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, producers



World premiere: SXSW

Release date: March 24, 2022

Deadline’s takeaway: “In Everything Everywhere All At Once, nothing you see is by accident … . Every subject addressed is essential to moving the story forward, which is a credit to The Daniels and their powerful storytelling. And when you think things have reached the height of ridiculousness, the directors swack you again by raising the stakes even more.”

‘The Fabelmans’ Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

An Amblin Partners Production

Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, producers



World premiere: Toronto Film Festival

Release date: November 11, 2022

Deadline’s takeaway: “There is so much to take in with Spielberg’s memory play, a look back at the boy who would become a legend himself but who assured the opening night audience at TIFF that this is not his farewell.”

‘Tár’ Everett Collection

A Standard Film Company/EMJAG Production

Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, producers



World premiere: Venice Film Festival

Release date: October 7, 2022

Deadline’s takeaway: “… The film represents a daring and quite comprehensive immersion in a rarified world and features a lead performance the likes of which doesn’t come along very often. For anyone seriously interested in the refined arts, it’s something to deeply inhale again and again.”

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Paramount

A Paramount Pictures/Skydance/Jerry Bruckheimer Films Production

Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, producers



World premiere: USS Midway, San Diego

Release date: May 26, 2022

Deadline’s takeaway: “Not only is the timing right and execution of this long-gestating follow-up splendid, but it also actually tops the original in every way imaginable, from an all-knowing performance for the ages from Cruise to its emotional storyline, “take my breath away” aerial sequences and just about anything else you want from a studio blockbuster.”

‘Triangle of Sadness’ Neon

A Plattform Production

Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, producers



World premiere: Cannes Film Festival

Release date: October 7, 2022

Deadline’s takeaway: “Triangle of Sadness is a mission statement about equality: that it doesn’t exist, that it cannot exist, that while calamity may bring the downfall of the top dogs, new curs will replace them and behave in exactly the same way.”

Women Talking (Orion Pictures/United Artists Releasing)

‘Women Talking’ Michael Gibson / © Orion Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

A Plan B Entertainment / hear/say Production

Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, producers



World premiere: Telluride Film Festival

Release date: December 22, 2022

Deadline’s takeaway: “Polley works on developing a tone that is beguiling in its elusiveness; it’s frisky and yet dead serious, dreamy but committed to life’s essentials, aesthetically playful even when dealing with harsh realities. It skips and dances and is hard to nail down even as it prepares to deliver its heavyweight blows …”