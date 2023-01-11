Golden Globes Winners List – Updating Live

Refresh for updates… The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards are being handed out tonight in Beverly Hills, and Deadline is revealing the winners as they are announced. Check out the list below, along with the remaining nominees.
Hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, the annual awards-season kickoff event is back on NBC after the HFPA’s fraught year without a TV deal. Check out the red carpet gallery here.
Tyler James Williams of Abbott Elementary picked up Supporting Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy.
Ke Huy Quan picked up the night’s first award, continuing his awards-season run for A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once. Angela Bassett then followed for her supporting role in Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Here are the winners so far at the 2023 Golden Globes, followed by a list of the remaining nominees:
WINNERS
BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE
“Naatu Naatu”, RRR
Music by: M.M. Keeravani; Lyrics by: Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – TELEVISION SERIES
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
NOMINEES
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – TELEVISION SERIES
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbender, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbottt Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
BEST ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Babylon, Paramount
The Banshees of Inisherin, Searchlight Pictures
Everything Everywhere All at Once, A24
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Netflix
Triangle of Sadness, Neon
BEST ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Netflix
Inu-Oh, Gkids
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, A24
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, Universal Pictures
Turning Red, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), Netflix
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina), Amazon Prime Video
Close (Netherlands/France/Belgium), A24
Decision to Leave (South Korea), Mubi
RRR (India), Variance Films
BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE
Todd Field, Tár
Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Tony Kushner/Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Better Call Saul, AMC+/AMC
The Crown, Netflix
House of the Dragon, HBO Max
Ozark, Netflix
Severance, Apple TV+
BEST ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Emma d’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria
BEST ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Abbott Elementary, ABC
The Bear, FX
Hacks, HBO Max
Only Murders in the Building, Hulu
Wednesday, Netflix
BEST ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
BEST ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TELEVISION MOTION PICTURE
Black Bird, Apple TV+
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix
The Dropout, Hulu
Pam & Tommy, Hulu
The White Lotus, HBO Max
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Taron Edgerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES/MOTION PICTURE
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES/MOTION PICTURE
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Houser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
