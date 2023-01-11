Golden Globes Winners List – Updating Live

Skip to main content
Refresh for updates… The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards are being handed out tonight in Beverly Hills, and Deadline is revealing the winners as they are announced. Check out the list below, along with the remaining nominees.

Hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, the annual awards-season kickoff event is back on NBC after the HFPA’s fraught year without a TV deal. Check out the red carpet gallery here.

Tyler James Williams of Abbott Elementary picked up Supporting Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy.

Ke Huy Quan picked up the night’s first award, continuing his awards-season run for A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once. Angela Bassett then followed for her supporting role in Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Here are the winners so far at the 2023 Golden Globes, followed by a list of the remaining nominees:

WINNERS

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE
“Naatu Naatu”, RRR
Music by: M.M. Keeravani; Lyrics by: Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – TELEVISION SERIES
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

NOMINEES

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – TELEVISION SERIES

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbender, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbottt Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

BEST ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Babylon, Paramount
The Banshees of Inisherin, Searchlight Pictures
Everything Everywhere All at Once, A24
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Netflix
Triangle of Sadness, Neon

BEST ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Netflix
Inu-Oh, Gkids
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, A24
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, Universal Pictures
Turning Red, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), Netflix
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina), Amazon Prime Video
Close (Netherlands/France/Belgium), A24
Decision to Leave (South Korea), Mubi
RRR (India), Variance Films

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE

Todd Field, Tár
Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Tony Kushner/Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Better Call Saul, AMC+/AMC
The Crown, Netflix
House of the Dragon, HBO Max
Ozark, Netflix
Severance, Apple TV+

BEST ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Emma d’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria

BEST ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Abbott Elementary, ABC
The Bear, FX
Hacks, HBO Max
Only Murders in the Building, Hulu
Wednesday, Netflix

BEST ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks

BEST ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TELEVISION MOTION PICTURE

Black Bird, Apple TV+
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix
The Dropout, Hulu
Pam & Tommy, Hulu
The White Lotus, HBO Max

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Taron Edgerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES/MOTION PICTURE

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES/MOTION PICTURE

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Houser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

