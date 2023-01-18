2023 Golden Globes Generates 33M Viewing Minutes On Peacock

EXCLUSIVE: The 80th annual Golden Globes generated 33M minutes of viewing on Peacock in the first two days the awards show was available on the service.

This year not only marked the ceremony’s return to broadcast television on NBC, but it also was the first year that the show was live streamed on Peacock. During the day of the event and the day after, the show drew 793,000 video starts, which the streamer defines as any video start or viewing session, and not unique viewers. A single viewer can have multiple video starts.

According to the streamer, that’s a 245% increase from 2021’s ceremony — though it’s important to note that the full 2021 show was only available as video on demand and not in real time.

NBC drew its lowest audience ever for the Golden Globes earlier this month, with an average of just 6.3M people tuning in according to live+same-day Nielsen data. The additional context of viewership on Peacock helps paint a picture of how much the ceremony’s ratings might have benefitted from the broadcast/streaming simulcast.

The ceremony ran about 3 hours and 20 minutes, which means that Peacock’s stream could have generated as many as 165,000 additional viewers if the 33M minutes translate to people watching the full telecast on the platform. The 793,000 video starts indicates that isn’t the case, and the number of accounts that watched the entire show is likely significantly lower. (Even adding 0.165M viewers won’t bring the 6.3M average audience much closer to the previous all-time low Golden Globes live+same-day viewership of 6.9M in 2021.)

On social media, the Golden Globe Awards owned accounts earned about 137.3M video views across TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. TikTok generated the most video views by far with 64M — nearly double Instagram’s 34M.

E! News and NBC Digital platforms reached around 11M digital page and video views, which is up 54% from 2021. There were also 29M video view counts generated across owned Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube videos about the ceremony during the linear window on January 10.

The social stats were measured starting three hours before the broadcast at 2 p.m. PT until three hours after the broadcast at 11 p.m. PT.